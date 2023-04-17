Invitation to presentation of Q1 2023 financial results







Viaplay Group will publish its Q1 2023 financial results at 07:30 CET on Tuesday 25 April.

A video webcast and conference call will be hosted at 09:00 CET on Tuesday 25 April by Matthew Hooper, Acting Head of Investor Relations, with presentations from Anders Jensen, President and CEO, and Enrique Patrickson, Chief Financial Officer. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentations.

Video webcast

The video webcast will be streamed on the following link, where questions can also be posted: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2n5athhr

Conference call

Please register here if you would prefer to dial in and ask questions over the phone: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI83837a52e3284ec2ba578d7369ab38c8

