Viaplay Group extends Danish 3F Superliga football rights to 2030







Three live games from Denmark’s top football league to be shown on Viaplay every week from 2024/2025 season

All games to feature world-class studio programming, commentary and expert analysis

Agreement extends one of Europe’s longest-running football rights partnerships

Viaplay Group has renewed its rights to Danish 3F Superliga football for a further six seasons. The 3F Superliga is the leading Nordic football league – and Denmark’s most popular domestic sports competition – and fans can continue following extensive live coverage on the Viaplay streaming service and Viaplay Group’s TV channels until the end of the 2029/2030 season. The agreement will take Viaplay Group’s relationship with Danish football beyond the 30-year milestone, extending one of the longest-running football rights partnerships in Europe.

From the 2024/2025 season, Viaplay will show three live 3F Superliga matches every week, with alternating weekly picks meaning that top Danish teams such as Brøndby, AGF and current reigning champions FC Copenhagen will feature regularly on the Group’s platforms. All games will be broadcast with world-class studio programming, commentary and expert analysis.

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Viaplay Group President and CEO: “We have been home to Danish football since 1998 and are proud to secure this key property until the next decade. The 3F Superliga is an attractive competition with passionate fans and proven commercial possibilities. Our extended partnership shows Viaplay Group’s commitment to delivering the very best live sports to our viewers as part of a broad and competitive entertainment offering.”

Peter Nørrelund, Viaplay Group EVP and Chief Sports & Business Development Officer: “The continuous development of the 3F Superliga has been at the centre of Viaplay Group’s long-term relationship with Danish football. Through our support and innovative coverage, we have played our part in its fantastic ongoing growth. Now we are looking forward to working even closer together and taking on the opportunities that the coming years will present.”

Claus Thomsen, CEO Superligaen A/S: “We are delighted that Viaplay Group will continue as a 3F Superliga broadcast partner for another six years. Viaplay Group’s technical innovation and commercial focus makes them a valued partner and a very important contributor to the development of Danish football, and we are confident that together we can add even more value to the product. We couldn’t be happier to extend our partnership and we look forward to a fruitful cooperation until at least 2030.”

The deal also includes the rights to all games from Denmark’s second-tier 1. Division and covers Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland. Viaplay Group’s premium football portfolio in Denmark spans Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga and more, and is available on both a direct-to-consumer basis through a Viaplay subscription and via distribution partnerships with all major Danish telecom and TV operators.

