Viaplay Group’s Nomination Committee presents proposals for Board of Directors







Ahead of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (“Viaplay Group”) Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 13 May, the Viaplay Group Nomination Committee has proposed the re-election of Andrea Gisle Joosen, Erik Forsberg, Katarina Bonde, Maxime Saada, Jacques du Puy, Anna Bäck, Didier Stoessel, and Annica Witschard as members of the Board of Directors, and the re-election of Simon Duffy as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Andrea Gisle Joosen is a member of the Board of Directors of evoke Holdings (publ), Stadium, Logent, and Zühlke Group. She is currently Chair of the Nomination Committee of Swedish Commerce. Andrea has previously held positions such as CEO of the Swedish operations of Boxer TV and Managing Director of the Nordic operations of Panasonic, Chantelle, and 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment, as well as positions with Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, and Mars. Andrea holds an MSc in International Marketing from Copenhagen Business School.

Erik Forsberg is Chair of the Board of Directors of Collectia Group. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Stillfront Group (publ), Enento Group (publ), and Deltalite. Erik was previously Chair of the Board of Directors of LecToGo as well as CFO of Intrum (publ) and Cision (publ). He holds an MSc in Business and Administration from Stockholm School of Economics.

Katarina Bonde is Chair of the Board of Directors of Stillfront Group (publ), Mentimeter, and Zimpler. Katarina is also a member of the Board of Directors of Mycronic (publ). She has previously held board positions at public and private companies such as Opus Group AB, ACQ Bure, AP6 (Sixth Swedish National Pension Fund), and Stratsys. Katarina was previously CEO of UniSite Software Inc., Managing Director of Captura International, EVP, Sales, and Marketing at Captura Software Inc. (acquired by SAP), and Sales Director at Dun & Bradstreet. Katarina holds an MSc in Applied Physics and Mathematics from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.

Maxime Saada is Chairman of the Management Board of CANAL+ Group, STUDIOCANAL L’Olympia and Dailymotion. He is currently CEO of CANAL+ Group. His previous positions at CANAL+ Group include EVP Strategy, Marketing Director, Head of CANALSAT, Commercial Director, Executive Vice-President of Distribution, and Executive Vice-President of pay-TV. Currently Vice-President of Lagardère Group. Maxime was previously member of the Management Board of Vivendi. He holds an MBA from HEC Paris and is a graduate of the Paris Institute of Political Studies.

Jacques du Puy is Chief Executive Officer of CANAL+ International. He is also a member of the Management Board, in charge of Global Pay-TV for the Group. Jacques du Puy was appointed as member of the Management Board of Groupe CANAL+ SA in 2016, having been with the Group for 12 years. He joined CANAL+ in November 2012. Jacques was previously COO of Vetoquinol, CEO Europe, Africa and Middle East of Bayer CropScience, CEO Japan and Korea of Aventis CropScience and CEO India and Japan at Rhône-Poulenc Agro. He holds a Master’s degree in Agricultural Engineering from Agro-Paris Tech and a Business Master’s degree from Sorbonne University-IAE.

Anna Bäck is Chair of the Board of Directors of Precis Digital and Tradera. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of Nordnet Bank, Permobil, the Swedish Biathlon Association, and Systembolaget. Anna was previously CEO of Kivra and Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company. Anna holds an executive MBA from Stockholm School of Economics and MSc in Industrial Engineering and Management from Linköping University.

Didier Stoessel holds various private company board positions within the PPF Group portfolio. He is currently Chief Investment Officer of PPF Group and CEO of Central European Media Enterprises. Didier was previously CEO of Nova Broadcasting Group and Apace Media (publ), Global CEO of Corporate Finance at HSBC Investment Bank and Director of Investment Banking at Merrill Lynch International. He holds an MSc in engineering from ENSTA in Paris, an MBA from INSEAD and a Master’s degree in European Affairs from Ecole Nationale d’Administration.

Annica Witschard is a member of the Board of Directors of Sampo Group (publ). Annica was previously CEO of Home Credit Vietnam, Home Credit Group Philippines and GE Money Bank Nordics. Home Credit Group is PPF Group’s consumer finance division. Annica holds an MSc in Business and Economics from Linköping University.

Simon Duffy is a non-Executive Chair of Modern Times Group MTG AB and YouView TV Ltd and non‑executive director of Avianca Group International Limited. Simon was previously Executive Chair of the Board of Directors of Tradus plc, Executive Vice-Chair of ntl: Telewest, CEO of ntl, CFO of Orange SA, CEO of End2End AS, CEO and Deputy Chair of WorldOnline International BV and has held senior positions at EMI Group plc and Guinness plc. Simon holds a Master’s degree from the University of Oxford and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

The Nomination Committee comprises Audrey Richard, appointed by Groupe Canal+ SA; Brendan Donahue, appointed by PPF Cyprus Management Limited; Filippa Gerstädt, appointed by Nordea Fonder; and Simon Duffy, Chair of the Viaplay Group Board of Directors. The members of the Nomination Committee appointed Audrey Richard as Nomination Committee Chair at their first meeting.

The Nomination Committee’s complete proposals will be presented in the Notice convening Viaplay Group’s Annual General Meeting.

