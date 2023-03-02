Viaplay Group’s sustainability leadership and emission reduction targets recognised







Company receives Sustainalytics Top-Rated Badges in its industry and region

Viaplay Group ranked 8 th of 294 global media businesses

SBTi validates Viaplay Group’s 2030 GHG emission reduction targets

Viaplay Group has been recognised for its leading sustainability performance by Sustainalytics for the second consecutive year, following an analysis of over 15,000 companies around the world, and has received both a 2023 Industry Top-Rated Badge and a Regional Top-Rated Badge. In addition, Viaplay Group’s 2030 emission reduction targets for greenhouse gases (GHG) have been validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) as in line with the Paris Agreement’s trajectory for limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

Sustainalytics now ranks Viaplay Group 8th of 294 global media businesses. Its ratings assess a company’s exposure to industry-specific material sustainability risks, and how well the company is managing these risks. Viaplay Group’s score has improved year-over-year, and the company is classified as low risk.

The SBTi-validated targets are for Viaplay Group to reduce its absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 46.2%, and absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from business travel by 46.2%, by 2030, with 2019 as the base year. Viaplay Group has also committed to 71% of its suppliers of purchased goods and services (measured by emissions) having their own science-based targets by 2026, as part of efforts to reduce emissions across its supply chain.

Anders Jensen, Viaplay Group President and CEO: “We are proud that our sustainability leadership in our industry and region is so widely recognised. At the same time, we can do even more. Viaplay Group’s emission reduction targets are now officially aligned with the Paris Agreement’s most ambitious trajectory – exactly what is required from one of the world’s most sustainable entertainment providers.”

Lena De Geer, Viaplay Group Head of Sustainability: “Our positive impact continues to grow and in 2023 will be broader than ever. For instance, we will launch a program supporting sustainable production practices, contribute to meaningful climate change mitigation and safeguard responsible productions. We aim to lead by example while engaging even more with our partners and industry.”

Sustainalytics is part of Morningstar, a leading financial services firm. The SBTi is an international partnership aiming to drive climate action in the private sector in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

In December 2022, Viaplay Group was included in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the second consecutive year. The company has also been named on the 2022 Allbright Report’s ‘Green List’, which tracks gender equality among management teams and boards of Swedish-headquartered companies. Morgan Stanley Capital International ranks Viaplay Group’s sustainability performance in the top 12% of the media and entertainment industry, with an ‘AA’ rating.

