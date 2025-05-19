Acquisitions of own class B shares in Viaplay







Viaplay Group AB (publ) (“Viaplay”) has, during the period 14–16 May 2025, acquired a total of 16,500,000 own class B shares within the scope of the repurchase programme introduced by the Board of Directors with the purpose of securing the delivery of class B shares to the participants of the company’s long term incentive programme resolved upon by the Annual General Meeting 2025.

The repurchase programme, which Viaplay announced on 13 May 2025, is being implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 (“MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052.

During the period 14 – 16 May 2025, class B shares in Viaplay have been acquired as set out below.

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of class B shares) Weighted average price per day (SEK) Daily transaction value per day (SEK) 14 May 2025 5,000,000 0.6101 3,050,270 15 May 2025 5,500,000 0.6091 3,350,303 16 May 2025 6,000,000 0.6185 3,711,042

A full breakdown of the transactions conducted is attached to this press release. All acquisitions were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm on behalf of Viaplay by DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) which makes its trading decisions concerning the timing of the repurchases of shares independently of Viaplay. Following the above acquisitions, Viaplay’s holding of own shares amounted to 16,506,782 class B shares and 889,500 class C shares as of 16 May 2025. The total number of shares in Viaplay is 4,579,122,244.

Since 14 May 2025 up to and including 16 May, a total of 16,500,000 class B shares have been acquired within the scope of the programme. A maximum of 457,015,942 shares in total may be acquired.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region’s leading entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available in every Nordic country, as well as in the Netherlands and Poland, and our Viaplay Select branded content concept has been added to partner platforms around the world. We also operate TV channels across most of our markets, as well as radio stations in Norway and Sweden. Our talented people come to work every day with a shared passion and clear mission to entertain millions of people with our unique offering of locally relevant storytelling, which spans premium live sports, films, series and music. Our purpose is to grow our business profitably and responsibly, and deliver sustainable value for all our stakeholders. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (‘VPLAY B’).

