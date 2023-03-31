Change in number of shares and votes in Viaplay Group







Viaplay Group AB (publ) (“Viaplay Group”) today announces that the total number of shares and votes in Viaplay Group has increased by 680,000 shares and votes respectively.

The change relates to 680,000 class C shares issued in March 2023.

As of 31 March 2023, the total number of shares in Viaplay Group amounts to 79,122,244 of which 531,536 are class A shares with 10 votes each, 77,701,208 are class B shares with one vote each and 889,500 are class C shares with one vote each.

The total number of votes in Viaplay Group amounts to 83,906,068. The total number of votes in Viaplay Group excluding 6,782 class B shares and 889,500 class C shares held in treasury amounts to 83,009,786.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the international entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available direct-to-consumer in every Nordic and Baltic country, Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, the US and Canada. Every day, millions of customers enjoy our unique entertainment offering, including acclaimed Viaplay Series, Films and more, and an unrivalled line-up of premium live sports. In addition, our innovative Viaplay Select branded content concept makes Viaplay’s compelling storytelling available to partners around the world. From streaming to TV channels, radio stations and production companies, our purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (‘VPLAY B’).

This information is information that Viaplay Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08:00 CET on 31 March 2023.

