Viaplay partners with Camilla Läckberg and Henrik Fexeus on international thriller trilogy







English-language series based on Läckberg and Fexeus’ bestselling crime novels

Gunnar Järvstad (‘Top Dog’) and Simon Kassianides (‘The Mandalorian’) script three-season show for Viaplay

Trilogy produced by Warner Bros. ITVP Sweden

A three-season, English-language adaptation of the bestselling novels co-authored by Camilla Läckberg, one of the world’s most popular crime writers, and renowned mentalist Henrik Fexeus is Viaplay’s latest international production. Scripted by Gunnar Järvstad (‘Top Dog’; ‘The Truth Will Out’) and Britain’s Simon Kassianides (‘The Mandalorian’; ‘Quantum of Solace’), the ambitious trilogy is produced by Warner Bros. ITVP Sweden and begins filming in 2024.

Camilla Läckberg and Henrik Fexeus’ books about the unlikely crime-solving duo of police officer Mina Dabiri and celebrity mentalist Vincent Walder have captivated readers across the Nordic region and internationally. Viaplay’s series will be based on the novels ‘Trapped’, ‘Cult’ and the forthcoming ‘Mirage’.

Läckberg has sold over 30 million books and been published in more than 60 countries. She has partnered with Viaplay on the hit shows ‘The Beach Hotel’ – the most successful premiere for a Viaplay Series so far in 2023 – ‘Hammarvik’ and the dystopian feature ‘Glacier’ starring Alexander Karim (‘The Swarm’). A mentalist with an international reputation and numerous TV and stage appearances, Fexeus’ bestselling books have been translated into 35 languages.

In the series’ first installment, a woman is found dead in a magician’s box, pierced through by swords. It’s no trick, and Mina and Vincent are soon hunting a serial killer – while doing everything to keep their own dark secrets hidden.

Camilla Läckberg: “We’re so excited ahead of filming with Viaplay and deeply impressed by the scripts for this project, which has been several years in the making. Our hope is that the series will be as well-received as the books. This is a story close to our hearts, so we look forward to it taking on new life on the screen.”

Henrik Fexeus: “It makes us both expectant and proud that Viaplay wants to make this series. Vincent and Mina have been fantastically well-received by our readers, and we hope viewers will like them just as much when they meet them in the series.”

Filippa Wallestam, Viaplay Group Chief Content Officer: “It’s as if we read our viewers’ minds – bringing together the queen of Nordic crime fiction and one of the world’s foremost mentalists on Viaplay is certainly high on many wishlists. Camilla and Henrik have international followings, and their thrilling stories are ideally suited to streaming. This unmissable English-language show will deliver three seasons of world-class suspense to a broad audience across all our markets.”

The series is executive produced by Sara Askelöf for Viaplay Group and sold globally by Viaplay Content Distribution.

ABOUT VIAPLAY’S OWN CONTENT

Upcoming Viaplay Series and Films include ‘Stroke’; Viaplay’s first Dutch film; ‘Camino’; ‘Bullshit’; ‘Jana – Marked for Life’; ‘The Åre Murders’; ‘Furia’ season two; ‘Rebus’; ‘Sex Dreams Love’; ‘Veronika’; ‘In the Name of Love’; ‘The Street Where I Live’; ‘My Fault’; ‘Call Me Dad’; ‘Roombeek’; ‘Listen Up!’; ‘End of Summer’; ‘Thunder in My Heart’ season two; ‘Live Life’; ‘Little Did I Know’; ‘It Could Have Been Us’; ‘Threesome’ season two; ‘The Fortress’; ‘The Hunt for Jasper S.’; ‘Liv Ullmann: The Road Less Travelled’; ‘Something Stupid’; ‘The Guilty’; ‘Stockholm Bloodbath’; ‘Delete Me’ season two; ‘Ronja’; ‘The Uninhabitable Earth’; ‘Murderesses’; a biopic of Börje Salming; and ‘The Swarm’.

Two major English-language films will be produced by Viaplay every year. The company has established a UK-based joint venture with FilmNation Entertainment and invested in US studio Picturestart.

****

NOTES TO EDITORS

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the international entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available direct-to-consumer in every Nordic and Baltic country, Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, the US and Canada. Every day, millions of customers enjoy our unique entertainment offering, including acclaimed Viaplay Series, Films and more, and an unrivalled line-up of premium live sports. In addition, our innovative Viaplay Select branded content concept makes Viaplay’s compelling storytelling available to partners around the world. From streaming to TV channels, radio stations and production companies, our purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (‘VPLAY B’).

Contact us:

press@viaplaygroup.com (or: +46 73 699 1700)

investors@viaplaygroup.com (or: +44 7768 440 414)

Download high-resolution photos: Flickr

Follow us:

viaplaygroup.com / LinkedIn / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook

Data protection:

To read more about Viaplay Group and data protection, click here







