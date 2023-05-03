Filippa Wallestam appointed EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, Nordics







Wallestam takes responsibility for Viaplay Group’s largest commercial region while continuing to lead its content operations

Kim Poder decides to leave the Group after 24 years

Both changes effective immediately

Viaplay Group has appointed Filippa Wallestam EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, Nordics. In her new role, Wallestam will hold overall responsibility for the Group’s largest commercial region, which spans Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland. Most recently EVP and Chief Content Officer, Wallestam will continue to lead Viaplay Group’s content operations and will be based in Stockholm. Kim Poder, previously EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, Nordics, has decided to leave the Group after 24 years in a range of senior positions. Both changes are effective immediately.

Filippa Wallestam joined the Group in 2014 as Head of Strategy for free-TV and radio in Scandinavia, before becoming EVP and CEO Sweden in April 2018 and then EVP and Chief Content Officer in October 2019. She previously worked as a strategy consultant at Boston Consulting Group in London and New York, and at Daily Mail General Trust. Filippa holds an MSc in Economics and Business Administration from Stockholm School of Economics.

Anders Jensen, Viaplay Group President and CEO: “Following an intense period of expansion, Viaplay is today present direct-to-consumer in 13 countries and produces more than 130 original series and films every year. The next phase of our strategy focuses on unlocking the full potential of our new regional set-up by getting as close as possible to our local markets and customers. Filippa’s commercial skills, drive and broad experience will serve us very well. I am delighted that she is taking on this key role while continuing to lead our fully scaled content operations.

“Kim has done a great job and created significant value during his many years with the Group. It has been a pleasure working together, and we wish him all the very best in the next chapter of his career.”

Filippa Wallestam, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, Nordics: “My priority in recent years has been building Viaplay’s content leadership. I am extremely proud that today we are the number one Nordic storyteller and a major international player, and that the quality of our productions is so widely recognised. Combined with our world-class sports rights and continuous tech innovation, Viaplay is one of a kind. It feels natural to focus now on developing and getting the most from the position we have created. I can’t wait to get started and to work even closer with our talented Nordic team.”

Kim Poder: “Leaving such a great company is not an easy decision, but it’s time for me to pursue new challenges. I will always be grateful for my years at Viaplay Group, and for the chance to work with such amazing colleagues and partners. Of course, this is not farewell forever, since I will continue to be a happy Viaplay subscriber and enjoy the service’s unique line-up of local hits, international blockbusters and top-class sports.”

In her new role, Filippa Wallestam will continue to be a member of the Group Executive Management team and to report to Anders Jensen.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the international entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available direct-to-consumer in every Nordic and Baltic country, Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, the US and Canada. Every day, millions of customers enjoy our unique entertainment offering, including acclaimed Viaplay Series, Films and more, and an unrivalled line-up of premium live sports. In addition, our innovative Viaplay Select branded content concept makes Viaplay's compelling storytelling available to partners around the world. From streaming to TV channels, radio stations and production companies, our purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('VPLAY B').

