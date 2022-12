Oncopeptides presenterar nya vetenskapliga data på den årliga kongressen för American Society of Hematology ASH

OCEAN (OP-103) Melflufen/dexamethasone compared with pomalidomide/dexamethasone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma – Subgroup analysis in patients refractory to prior alkylators

OCEAN (OP-103) Melflufen/dexamethasone compared with pomalidomide/dexamethasone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma – Subgroup analysis in patients refractory to prior alkylators

OCEAN (OP-103) Melflufen/dexamethasone compared with pomalidomide/dexamethasone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma – Subgroup analysis in patients refractory to prior alkylators

OCEAN (OP-103) Melflufen/dexamethasone compared with pomalidomide/dexamethasone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma – Subgroup analysis in patients refractory to prior alkylators

OCEAN (OP-103) Melflufen/dexamethasone compared with pomalidomide/dexamethasone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma – Subgroup analysis in patients refractory to prior alkylators

OCEAN (OP-103) Melflufen/dexamethasone compared with pomalidomide/dexamethasone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma – Subgroup analysis in patients refractory to prior alkylators

OCEAN (OP-103) Melflufen/dexamethasone compared with pomalidomide/dexamethasone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma – Subgroup analysis in patients refractory to prior alkylators

Potential role of NK cells and ABCB9 gene in melflufen resistance in multiple myeloma

Potential role of NK cells and ABCB9 gene in melflufen resistance in multiple myeloma

Potential role of NK cells and ABCB9 gene in melflufen resistance in multiple myeloma

Potential role of NK cells and ABCB9 gene in melflufen resistance in multiple myeloma

Potential role of NK cells and ABCB9 gene in melflufen resistance in multiple myeloma

Potential role of NK cells and ABCB9 gene in melflufen resistance in multiple myeloma

Potential role of NK cells and ABCB9 gene in melflufen resistance in multiple myeloma

Potential role of NK cells and ABCB9 gene in melflufen resistance in multiple myeloma

Potential role of NK cells and ABCB9 gene in melflufen resistance in multiple myeloma

The novel peptide drug conjugate OPDC3 is highly effective in different hematological malignancies

J.J. Miettinen

4799