Viaplay Group and Deutsche Telekom’s MagentaTV enter Viaplay Select partnership







Agreement is the first for Viaplay Select in Germany

More than 300 hours of premium Viaplay Select content available on Deutsche Telekom’s MagentaTV service

Line-up includes acclaimed titles such as ‘Cell 8’, ‘Fenris’, ‘The Truth Will Out’ and Canneseries nominee ‘The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen’

Viaplay Group and Deutsche Telekom, Europe’s largest telecom operator, have agreed a partnership that brings Viaplay Select’s premium content to Deutsche Telekom’s MagentaTV service in Germany. Viewers can access over 300 hours of Viaplay’s most acclaimed series, films and documentaries through MagentaTV, together with curated third-party titles. The partnership is the first in Germany for Viaplay Select, a branded content concept for partner platforms, and makes Viaplay’s award-winning storytelling broadly available across one of Europe’s biggest entertainment markets.

Viewers can enjoy popular Viaplay shows such as the Nordic Noir thrillers ‘Cell 8’, ‘Fenris’ and ‘The Truth Will Out’; the Canneseries-nominated biopic ‘The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen’ starring Connie Nielsen (‘Gladiator’); and the edgy young adult series ‘Delete Me’; along with hit third-party productions such as ‘Hunters’, ‘Thin Blue Line’, ‘Snow Angels’ and the films ‘Breaking Surface’ and ‘Kon-Tiki’; and many more.

Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group Chief Commercial Officer, North America & Viaplay Select: “Noir is one of the main Nordic exports to Germany, where it enjoys a wide and enthusiastic following. MagentaTV subscribers now have the chance to explore the genre’s best new shows, and to discover even more of Viaplay’s premium slate. Following our decision to pause Viaplay’s direct-to-consumer launch in the country, Viaplay Select is a flexible and innovative way to bring our storytelling to German audiences.”

Arnim Butzen, Managing Director MagentaTV: “We are very excited about this new content partnership, which enables us to bring a great selection from Viaplay’s premium content slate to MagentaTV for all our subscribers to stream and enjoy. Viaplay is a streaming powerhouse that offers some of the best Nordic content in the entertainment market, and we are delighted to present premium series like ‘Fenris’, ‘The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen’ and ‘Cell 8’ on MagentaTV and introduce them to German audiences. We know our customers love to stream Nordic crime, noir thrillers and modern European drama series, so this is a great fit for our content portfolio.”

The Deutsche Telekom partnership takes Viaplay Select’s footprint to 21 countries, with previous launches on CANAL+ in Austria, Bell Media’s Crave service in Canada, Pickbox NOW in seven European markets, SBS in Australia, DMD’s CINDIE service in nine Latin American countries and WOWOW in Japan.

The Viaplay streaming service is today available direct-to-consumer in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, the US and Canada.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the international entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available direct-to-consumer in every Nordic and Baltic country, Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, the US and Canada. Every day, millions of customers enjoy our unique entertainment offering, including acclaimed Viaplay Series, Films and more, and an unrivalled line-up of premium live sports. In addition, our innovative Viaplay Select branded content concept makes Viaplay’s compelling storytelling available to partners around the world. From streaming to TV channels, radio stations and production companies, our purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (‘VPLAY B’).

About MagentaTV:

MagentaTV combines classic television, media and video libraries, streaming services, and exclusive content on one platform. Features like time shift, restart, and 7-day replay provide unparalleled convenience. MagentaTV can be added anywhere in Germany regardless of internet provider. With around 100 TV channels, including 75 in HD, MagentaTV offers customers the best content. Selected UHD content creates a brilliant television experience. The varied lineup in the Megathek media library can be accessed using the intuitive MagentaTV app for iOS and Android, Chromecast, or a web client. Further information is available at www.magentatv.de.

