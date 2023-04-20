Viaplay launches on Roku devices in the US, Canada and the UK







Viewers in North America and the UK can subscribe directly to Viaplay on Roku devices

Roku is the No. 1 TV streaming platform in the US and Canada by hours streamed

Viaplay joined The Roku Channel’s US Premium Subscriptions offering in December

Viaplay Group and Roku have agreed a multi-year partnership that makes the Viaplay streaming service available for subscription through Roku devices in the US, Canada and the UK. Viewers in all three countries can now subscribe directly to Viaplay’s full local offerings via Roku, which is the No. 1 TV streaming platform in the US and Canada by hours streamed (source: Hypothesis Group, December 2022). In December, Viaplay Group and Roku announced an agreement to add Viaplay to The Roku Channel’s Premium Subscriptions line-up in the US.

In the US and Canada, Viaplay subscribers can enjoy over 1,500 hours of acclaimed series and films, alongside curated third-party content. Viaplay is the world’s leading producer of Nordic Noir – premium drama from the Nordic region – and its offering spans top-class crime thrillers, young adult shows, historical dramas, documentaries and much more.

The Viaplay series available in North America include the provocative young adult drama ‘Threesome’; the critically rated biopic ‘The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen’ starring Connie Nielsen (‘Gladiator’); and the gripping US-Swedish crime series ‘Cell 8’.

Viaplay viewers in the UK can access hit titles such as the intense crime drama ‘Face to Face’ with Lars Mikkelsen (‘House of Cards’); the acclaimed Danish series ‘White Sands’ and ‘Seaside Hotel’; and the legendary ‘The Bridge’; as well as live sports such as football from the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers, LaLiga and Scottish Cup, United Rugby Championship and NHL ice hockey.

Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, North America & Viaplay Select: “This multi-year partnership makes it even easier for audiences in Viaplay’s three newest markets to subscribe to our unique service. Roku has outstanding reach and brand recognition among viewers. Launching on Roku devices will bring Viaplay directly to many more fans of top-quality international storytelling – both those who love Nordic Noir and those who just don’t know it yet – and to sports supporters across the UK.”

Mary-Anne Taylor, Director International Content Distribution at Roku: “Roku makes it easy for users to find diverse international content such as Viaplay’s renowned Nordic Noir premium dramas, on a platform that supports cutting edge search features and functionality. This new partnership brings the best of the Nordics to Roku customers in the US, Canada and the UK, and Viaplay’s attractive sports offering to our users in the UK.”

Viaplay is available as a direct-to-consumer app in 13 countries and is supported by a wide range of devices and platforms, including major Smart TV brands; iOS and Android smartphones and tablets; Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Google TV; PC and Mac; and Roku devices. The Viaplay Select branded content concept for partner platforms has launched in over 20 markets.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the international entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available direct-to-consumer in every Nordic and Baltic country, Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, the US and Canada. Every day, millions of customers enjoy our unique entertainment offering, including acclaimed Viaplay Series, Films and more, and an unrivalled line-up of premium live sports. In addition, our innovative Viaplay Select branded content concept makes Viaplay's compelling storytelling available to partners around the world. From streaming to TV channels, radio stations and production companies, our purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('VPLAY B').

