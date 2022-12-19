Viaplay launches on The Roku Channel in the US







Over 1,500 hours of premium Nordic Viaplay content available through Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel in the US

In Q4 2021, The Roku Channel reached US households with an estimated 80 million people

Viaplay Group and Roku have agreed on a multi-year partnership that makes a broad range of Viaplay’s premium Nordic content available through Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel in the US. Viewers can now add a Viaplay subscription through Premium Subscriptions and enjoy over 1,500 hours of Viaplay’s most acclaimed series and films and curated third-party content. In Q4 2021, The Roku Channel reached US households with an estimated 80 million people.

Viaplay’s content will join The Roku Channel’s US line-up of over 50 subscription offerings. In addition to Premium Subscriptions, The Roku Channel offers over 350 free live linear TV channels and 80,000 free movies and programs. Along with Roku’s own devices, The Roku Channel is available on web, iOS and Android platforms, as well as on Amazon Fire TV and selected Samsung TVs. Users can click here (US-based customers only) for complete terms and to sign up.

Since premiering its first original show in 2016, Viaplay has established itself as a leading producer of high-quality, psychologically penetrating crime drama from the Nordic region – a style of screen storytelling known as ‘Nordic noir’. Viaplay’s offering also includes young adult series, historical dramas, documentaries and much more.

Shows available on Viaplay through The Roku Channel in the US include the Danish thriller ‘Trom’ starring Ulrich Thomsen (‘The New Pope’); the hit Swedish crime series ‘No Time to Mourn’; and Norway’s acclaimed drama ‘Exit’ with Tobias Santelmann (‘Point Break’).

Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group Chief Commercial Officer, North America and Viaplay Select: “Launching on The Roku Channel offers Viaplay outstanding reach in the world’s largest streaming market. Our award-winning series and films, many with internationally recognised stars, are an ideal fit for The Roku Channel’s diverse line-up of Premium Subscriptions. Premium Nordic content has a dedicated audience in the US, and fans can now experience the most stylish and thrilling stories that the region has to offer.”

In addition to The Roku Channel, Viaplay is currently available in the US via Comcast’s Xfinity platforms. Viaplay will make its own direct-to-consumer Viaplay app available in the US with a separate launch in early 2023.

