Branschseminarium den 11 mars på Vasateatern i Stockholm

In English
Välkommen till Spelinspektionens branschseminarium den 11 mars
– En väl fungerande spelmarknad.
Program
- Generaldirektör Camilla Rosenberg inleder
- Kärnverksamheten i fokus
- Olagligt spel – En lägesbeskrivning samt panelsamtal med branschen
- Key-note speaker Lene Knapstad, Lotteri- och stiftelsetillsynet – Hur motverka illegal marknadsföring av spel via influencers – ett norskt exempel
- Spelinspektionen tillsammans med Folkhälsomyndigheten, Finansinspektionen och Spelberoendes riksförbund om spelansvar, omsorgsplikt med särskilt fokus på unga spelare
- Det positiva med spel – framtidsspaning med vd:ar från branschen
Tid och plats
Den 11 mars klockan 10.00 – 16.00 på Vasateatern, Vasagatan 19, Stockholm.
Kostnad
Observera! Avgiften återbetalas inte.
- 1 000 kronor för att delta på plats. Lunch och fika ingår.
- 500 kronor för att delta digitalt.
Anmäl dig senast 28 februari
Anmäl dig till Spelinspektionens branschseminarium
Övrig information
Seminariet hålls på svenska men simultantolkas till engelska. Har du frågor kontakta oss via seminarium@spelinspektionen.se.
Jag ser fram emot att se dig där, välkommen!
Camilla Rosenberg
Generaldirektör
Welcome to the SGA conference 11 March, Vasateatern in Stockholm
– A well functioning gambling market
Agenda
- Opening with Director General Camilla Rosenberg
- Core business in focus
- Status report on illegal gambling including a panel discussion with the industry
- Key note speaker: Lene Knapstad, Norwegian Lottery and Foundation Authority – How to combat illegal promotions by influencers – a Norwegian example
- SGA together with the National Health Agency, the Financial Supervisory Authority and Gambling addiction association on responsible gambling and duty of care, with a special focus on young gamblers
- The positive aspects of gambling – Future outlook from CEOs in the industry
Time and venue
March 11, from 10 AM to 4 PM at Vasateatern (Vasa theatre), Vasagatan 19, Stockholm.
Participation fee
Please notice, we will not refund the fee!
1 000 SEK participation on site. Lunch and refreshments included.
500 SEK participation online.
Register by February 28 at the latest
Register for the Swedish Gambling Authority’s seminar.
Additional information
The conference is held in Swedish for most part. Simultaneous interpretation into English is offered.
If you have any questions, please contact seminarium@spelinspektionen.se.
A warm welcome to Stockholm!
Camilla Rosenberg
Director-General