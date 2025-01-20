Branschseminarium den 11 mars på Vasateatern i Stockholm

In English

Välkommen till Spelinspektionens branschseminarium den 11 mars

– En väl fungerande spelmarknad.

Program

Generaldirektör Camilla Rosenberg inleder

Kärnverksamheten i fokus

Olagligt spel – En lägesbeskrivning samt panelsamtal med branschen

Key-note speaker Lene Knapstad, Lotteri- och stiftelsetillsynet – Hur motverka illegal marknadsföring av spel via influencers – ett norskt exempel

Spelinspektionen tillsammans med Folkhälsomyndigheten, Finansinspektionen och Spelberoendes riksförbund om spelansvar, omsorgsplikt med särskilt fokus på unga spelare

Det positiva med spel – framtidsspaning med vd:ar från branschen

Tid och plats

Den 11 mars klockan 10.00 – 16.00 på Vasateatern, Vasagatan 19, Stockholm.

Kostnad

Observera! Avgiften återbetalas inte.

1 000 kronor för att delta på plats. Lunch och fika ingår.

500 kronor för att delta digitalt.

Anmäl dig senast 28 februari

Anmäl dig till Spelinspektionens branschseminarium

Övrig information

Seminariet hålls på svenska men simultantolkas till engelska. Har du frågor kontakta oss via seminarium@spelinspektionen.se.

Jag ser fram emot att se dig där, välkommen!

Camilla Rosenberg

Generaldirektör

Welcome to the SGA conference 11 March, Vasateatern in Stockholm

– A well functioning gambling market

Agenda

Opening with Director General Camilla Rosenberg

Core business in focus

Status report on illegal gambling including a panel discussion with the industry

Key note speaker: Lene Knapstad, Norwegian Lottery and Foundation Authority – How to combat illegal promotions by influencers – a Norwegian example

SGA together with the National Health Agency, the Financial Supervisory Authority and Gambling addiction association on responsible gambling and duty of care, with a special focus on young gamblers

The positive aspects of gambling – Future outlook from CEOs in the industry

Time and venue

March 11, from 10 AM to 4 PM at Vasateatern (Vasa theatre), Vasagatan 19, Stockholm.

Participation fee

Please notice, we will not refund the fee!

1 000 SEK participation on site. Lunch and refreshments included.

500 SEK participation online.

Register by February 28 at the latest

Register for the Swedish Gambling Authority’s seminar.

Additional information

The conference is held in Swedish for most part. Simultaneous interpretation into English is offered.

If you have any questions, please contact seminarium@spelinspektionen.se.

A warm welcome to Stockholm!

Camilla Rosenberg

Director-General