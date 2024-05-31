Nytt antal aktier och röster i Fortnox





Scroll down for the English version. Fortnox AB (publ) meddelar idag att antalet aktier och röster har förändrats till följd av utnyttjande av teckningsoptioner inom ramen för bolagets incitamentsprogram.

Under maj 2024 har antalet aktier och röster i Fortnox förändrats till följd av utnyttjande av teckningsoptioner inom ramen för bolagets incitamentsprogram 2021/2024 som antogs vid årsstämman den 25 mars 2021. Detta har resulterat i 240 000 nya aktier och röster i bolaget.

Per den 31 maj 2024 uppgår det totala antalet aktier och röster i Fortnox till 609 984 700 och aktiekapitalet uppgår aktiekapitalet avrundat till hela kronor till 1 219 969.

Denna information är sådan som Fortnox AB är skyldig att offentliggöra enligt lagen om handel med finansiella instrument. Informationen lämnades för offentliggörande den 31 maj 2024 kl. 09.00.

För ytterligare information vänligen kontakta:

Roger Hartelius, CFO

Telefon: + 46 (0) 70-301 70 08

E-post: roger.hartelius@fortnox.se

New number of shares and votes in Fortnox

The number of shares and votes in Fortnox AB (publ) has changed due to the exercise of warrants within the framework of the company’s incentive program.

During May 2024 the number of shares and votes changed due to the exercise of warrants within the framework of the company’s incentive program 2021/2024 that was adopted at the AGM on March 25th 2021. This has resulted in 240 000 new shares and votes in the company.

As of May 31, 2024, the total number of shares and votes in Fortnox amounts to 609,984,700 and the share capital amounts 1 219 969 SEK, rounded to the nearest krona.

This press release contains information that Fortnox AB (publ) is required to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on May 31 2024 at 09.00 CEST.

For further information:

Roger Hartelius, CFO

Phone: + 46 (0) 70-301 70 08

Email: roger.hartelius@fortnox.se









Om Fortnox

Fortnox AB (publ) är en företagsplattform som knyter samman människor, företag och organisationer. Vi hjälper företag starta, växa och utvecklas. Med smarta tekniska produkter, lösningar och tjänster, och möjlighet att koppla ihop dem med hundratals externa parter, är vi ett nav för företagande i Sverige. Vår vision är att skapa ett välmående samhälle format av framgångsrika företag.

Fortnox grundades 2001 och har huvudkontor i Växjö samt kontor i Malmö, Linköping och Stockholm. Aktien är noterad på Nasdaq Stockholm.

För ytterligare information se www.fortnox.se