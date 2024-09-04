Premier League legends team up for Viaplay’s new international studio







Peter Schmeichel, Freddie Ljungberg and Jaap Stam to front 10 special broadcasts during 2024/2025 Premier League season

Viaplay Premier Sunday will be hosted by UK’s Jules Breach and available in six Viaplay markets

First match for the new pitchside format is Manchester City vs. Arsenal on 22 September

Peter Schmeichel, Freddie Ljungberg and Jaap Stam, three of the Premier League’s greatest-ever players, will lead Viaplay Premier Sunday, a new and exclusive live studio format available on Viaplay in six countries. Hosted by popular UK sports presenter Jules Breach, this superstar line-up will be pitchside for 10 of the biggest matches during the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans can look forward to unique perspectives on the latest action from the world’s most popular football league, along with views and reactions straight from the top players and managers.

Coverage kicks off on 22 September, when reigning champions Manchester City take on their closest challengers Arsenal in an early milestone in the title race. Over the course of the season, Viaplay Premier Sunday will visit England’s biggest stadiums, including Anfield, Old Trafford, the Etihad and the Emirates.

The new studio will be in English and available to Viaplay viewers in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Poland. All matches will have commentary in local languages. Aside from the 10 matchdays covered by the Viaplay Premier Sunday set-up, Viaplay will continue to offer local language studios from the Premier League in each country.

Jules Breach: “There’s nothing better than being pitchside, right in the thick of the action. With Viaplay Premier Sunday, we’ll bring the competition to life for the passionate supporters across Viaplay’s markets, with the biggest names in football joining us right at the edge of the pitch. Our aim is to deliver one-of-a-kind insights and personal experience from our experts – and to have some fun doing it.”

During their outstanding careers at top English clubs, Stam, Ljungberg and Schmeichel won 10 Premier League titles between them.

Jaap Stam: “The Premier League is by far the most exciting football league in the world. Every year, the drama becomes more and more compelling, and Viaplay Premier Sunday will be the best place for fans to follow it.”

Peter Schmeichel: “Bringing together talents and technology in one studio for multiple countries is an innovative step. The live sports experience on Viaplay is already in a league of its own, and I’m looking forward to working with Jules, Jaap and Freddie to take things to another level.”

Freddie Ljungberg: “It’s great to be on the same team as Peter and Jaap for once – it’s going to be a lot of fun. I believe the Premier League will be extremely close this season. Every game is open, and the quality of play is incredible. My old club Arsenal can take home the trophy, but the competitiveness and speed of this league means you never know. Expect the unexpected!”

In addition to Premier League, Viaplay Group’s premium sports portfolio includes UEFA club competitions, Bundesliga and Danish Superliga football, Formula 1, NHL ice hockey, FIS winter sports, IHF and EHF handball, and golf majors.

