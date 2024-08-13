Tommy Eklund lämnar som vd för Fortnox





Scroll down for the English version. Tommy Eklund har meddelat styrelsen att han idag lämnar sitt uppdrag som vd för Fortnox. Styrelsen inleder nu arbetet med att tillsätta en ny permanent vd och de har utsett Roger Hartelius, vice vd och CFO sedan 2017, till tillförordnad vd från och med idag.

Fortnox har under Tommys närmare fem år som vd vuxit från en årsomsättning på ca en halv miljard kronor till att omsätta runt två miljarder, samtidigt som antalet medarbetare har vuxit från drygt 300 till närmare 900 på fyra orter.

Tommy var med och utformade den ambitiösa femårsplan som Fortnox presenterade 2020, där målen bland annat inkluderade att dubbla både antalet kunder och omsättning per kund. Denna plan har Tommy som vd genomfört på ett utmärkt sätt. Fortnox har därför idag en stark position med mycket bra möjligheter att nå de mål som sattes upp för 2025 och därefter fortsätta tillväxtresan.

– Jag har meddelat styrelsen om att jag idag kommer att lämna mitt uppdrag som vd på Fortnox, ett på många sätt vemodigt beslut. Jag vill börja med att tacka alla fantastiska medarbetare. Vilken resa det har varit! Ni är unikt bra på alla sätt.

Vi har under de senaste fem åren levererat mot alla våra mål och gjort det på vårt alldeles egna sätt. Samtidigt har vi byggt en stabil grund för nya utmaningar. Detta är ett bra läge för nytt ledarskap, med ny energi, nu när målen för 2030 ska planeras och nästa kapitel i Fortnox-boken skrivs. Jag kommer i en övergångsperiod att vara tillgänglig för styrelsen och ledningen för att med fortsatt engagemang säkerställa och bidra till en bra överlämning.

Jag vill tacka Olof Hallrup och övriga i styrelsen för all support och stöttning under åren och är evigt tacksam för förtroendet, säger Tommy Eklund, avgående vd Fortnox.

– Jag vill rikta ett stort tack till Tommy för den fina insats som han, tillsammans med övriga i bolaget, har bidragit med. Tommy har inte bara varit en utmärkt ledare utan har också blivit en nära vän under dessa år. Han har lett Fortnox på ett förträffligt sätt sedan 2020 och vi befinner oss därför i en stark position att påbörja arbetet med den kommande femårsplanen som sträcker sig till 2030, avslutar Olof Hallrup, styrelseordförande Fortnox.

Denna information är sådan som Fortnox AB (publ) är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning. Informationen lämnades, genom nedanstående persons försorg, för offentliggörande den 13 augusti 2024 kl. 08.30 CEST.

För ytterligare information vänligen kontakta:

Olof Hallrup, styrelseordförande Fortnox

Tel: + 46 (0) 70-546 44 42

olof.hallrup@fortnox.se



Tommy Eklund is leaving his position as CEO of Fortnox

Tommy Eklund has informed the board that he is leaving his position as CEO of Fortnox today. The board is now starting the process of appointing a new permanent CEO and they have appointed Roger Hartelius, deputy CEO and CFO since 2017, as acting CEO as of today.

During the nearly five years Tommy has been CEO, Fortnox has grown from an annual turnover of around half a billion SEK to a turnover of around two billion, while the number of employees has grown from roughly 300 to nearly 900 in four locations.

Tommy was involved in creating the ambitious five-year plan that Fortnox presented in 2020. Some of the goals included doubling both the number of customers and the revenue per customer. As CEO, Tommy has carried out this plan in an outstanding way. Therefore, Fortnox has a strong position today with excellent opportunities to reach the goals set for 2025 and then continue the growth journey.

– I have informed the board that I will leave my position as CEO at Fortnox today, a heavy-hearted decision in many ways. I want to start by thanking all the amazing coworkers. What a journey it has been! You are uniquely great in every way.

Over the past five years, we have delivered towards all of our goals and done it in our very own way. At the same time, we have built a stable foundation for new challenges. This is a good time for new leadership, with new energy, as the planning of the goals for 2020 begins and the next chapter in the Fortnox books is written. During a transition period, I will be available to the board and management in order to ensure and contribute to a good transition with continued commitment.

I would like to thank Olof Hallrup and the others on the board for all the support over the years and I am eternally grateful for the trust, says Tommy Eklund, outgoing CEO of Fortnox.

– I want to thank Tommy for the great commitment that he, together with the rest of the company, has contributed with. Tommy has not only been an eminent leader but has also become a close friend over the years. He has led Fortnox in an excellent way since 2020 and therefore we are in a strong position to start working on the next five-year plan that extends to 2030, concludes Olof Hallrup, chairman of the board Fortnox.

This information is such that Fortnox AB (publ) is required to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person below, on August 13th, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. CEST.

For further information please contact:

Olof Hallrup, chairman of the board Fortnox

Telephone: + 46 (0) 70-546 44 42

Email: olof.hallrup@fortnox.se









Om Fortnox

Fortnox AB (publ) är en företagsplattform som knyter samman människor, företag och organisationer. Vi hjälper företag starta, växa och utvecklas. Med smarta tekniska produkter, lösningar och tjänster, och möjlighet att koppla ihop dem med hundratals externa parter, är vi ett nav för företagande i Sverige. Vår vision är att skapa ett välmående samhälle format av framgångsrika företag.

Fortnox grundades 2001 och har huvudkontor i Växjö samt kontor i Malmö, Linköping och Stockholm. Aktien är noterad på Nasdaq Stockholm.

För ytterligare information se www.fortnox.se