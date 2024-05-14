Viaplay Group 2024 Annual General Meeting







Viaplay Group AB (publ) (“Viaplay Group”) held its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) today.

The AGM resolved to elect Katarina Bonde, Anna Bäck, Simon Duffy, Erik Forsberg, Andrea Gisle Joosen, Jacques du Puy, Maxime Saada, Didier Stoessel and Annica Witschard as members of the Board of Directors until the end of the next AGM. Simon Duffy was elected as Chair of the Board of Directors.

The AGM adopted the Income Statement and the Balance Sheet, along with the consolidated Income Statement and the consolidated Balance Sheet. Furthermore, the AGM resolved that Viaplay Group’s unappropriated earnings are to be carried forward.

The AGM resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the current CEO, Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, from liability for the 2023 financial year, and resolved not to discharge the previous CEO, Anders Jensen, from liability for the 2023 financial year.

The AGM also resolved to:

re-elect KPMG AB as Auditor until the end of the next AGM;

approve the proposed remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors and the Auditor until the end of the next AGM;

adopt the procedure for the Nomination Committee to be applied until the next AGM;

approve the remuneration report for 2023; and

approve the updated guidelines for the remuneration of senior executives.

The complete documentation related to the AGM resolutions can be found on Viaplay Group’s website (www.viaplaygroup.com/general-meetings).

