Viaplay Group and Formula 1 agree strategic partnership in the Netherlands







Access to F1 TV Pro service to be included in Viaplay subscriptions in the Netherlands to the benefit of all Viaplay sports subscribers in the country

Agreement reinforces Viaplay’s leadership position as the Dutch home of the world’s biggest and most popular live sports

Strategic partnership will be supported by an innovative business model

Viaplay Group and Formula 1 have entered a strategic partnership in the Netherlands that will see Viaplay customers able to access F1 TV Pro as part of their Viaplay subscriptions, alongside Viaplay’s world-class Formula 1 coverage and full live sports line-up including Premier League football, PDC darts and more. The agreement, which covers the 2024 FIA Formula 1 season, reinforces Viaplay’s leadership position as the Dutch home of the world’s biggest and most popular live sports – and will offer fans of the pinnacle of motorsport even more ways to follow reigning World Drivers’ Champion and home hero Max Verstappen. F1 TV Pro will also remain available in the Netherlands as a stand-alone product.

Viaplay’s Formula 1 coverage in the Netherlands is in its second season and attracts a broad audience. In addition, Viaplay and Max Verstappen have a long-term partnership under which the superstar Dutch driver appears in Viaplay programming such as the international smash-hit documentaries ‘Verstappen – Lion Unleashed’ and ‘Anatomy of a Champion’, and has an ambassadorial role for the service.

Next season, Viaplay will continue to show all Formula 1 races live with Dutch commentary, along with every qualifying session and free practice, and to offer extensive studio programming, documentaries and highlights. Through F1 TV Pro, Viaplay viewers will be able to enjoy additional features such as international commentary, multiple onboard cameras, pitlane and paddock feeds, in-race radio communications and more.

This partnership will be supported by an innovative business model intended to grow both parties’ businesses, and aims to increase the relevance of Formula 1 for local viewers even further through a richer combined offering.

Max Verstappen, Formula 1 World Drivers’ Champion: “Working with Viaplay is hugely enjoyable, and I’m proud of the unique content we deliver together to fans in the Netherlands and around the world. It’s great news that Viaplay and F1 TV Pro are now teaming up and bringing Dutch audiences even closer to the action every race weekend.”

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Viaplay Group President and CEO: “We’re creating an outstanding sports streaming product that fans across the Netherlands simply cannot miss. Formula 1’s Max Verstappen, the Premier League’s Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk and Erik ten Hag, three-time PDC world champ Michael van Gerwen and more – Viaplay offers the biggest Dutch personalities in sports, week in, week out. Adding this first-of-its-kind partnership with F1 TV Pro means even more options, immersive racing experiences and insights for our subscribers, and puts us in pole position for the future.”

Peter Nørrelund, Viaplay Group EVP and Chief Sports & Business Development Officer: “The Netherlands is one of the world’s most exciting Formula 1 markets, with a rich motorsport heritage, a local legend rewriting the record books, and millions of passionate and knowledgeable fans. This creates great opportunities for both a broad streaming product such as Viaplay and a specialised service like F1 TV Pro. Working together, with the added support of our partnership with Max Verstappen, is a win-win for supporters and for each platform.”

Ian Holmes, Formula One Director of Media Rights and Content Creation: “We’re very excited to bring F1 TV Pro to even more fans in the Netherlands thanks to this innovative partnership, which represents a new model for us in the territory. Viaplay subscribers will now be able to complement their existing high-quality F1 experience with F1 TV Pro’s exciting features and vast content library.”

In addition to Formula 1, Premier League football and PDC darts, Viaplay’s sports rights portfolio in the Netherlands includes Bundesliga, EFL Championship and Carabao Cup football, Hoofdklasse field hockey, Enfusion kickboxing and much more.

