Viaplay Group and T-Mobile agree distribution deal in Poland







T-Mobile’s Polish Swap-customers can access Viaplay’s full content portfolio, including live sports, for free until 28 February

Viaplay to show Formula 1 in Poland from 5 March

T-Mobile deal adds on to Viaplay’s already more than 1 million customers in Poland

Viaplay Group and T-Mobile, one of Poland’s largest mobile operators, have entered a distribution partnership in Poland. Starting 27 December, T-Mobile’s Swap-customers will have free access to the Viaplay streaming service until 28 February 2023, and can add a Viaplay subscription to their package from that date. As a result, even more Polish viewers will have an opportunity to try Viaplay’s stellar live sports offering ahead of the much-anticipated Polish Formula 1 premiere on Viaplay on 5 March 2023.

T-Mobile’s customers will be able to watch Viaplay Group’s full line-up of popular live sports, including Premier League, Bundesliga, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, EFL Championship, NHL, KSW and much more. In addition, viewers can enjoy Viaplay’s award-winning series and films, and new Hollywood blockbusters.

As of the third quarter of 2022, Viaplay already has more than 1 million customers in Poland since launching in the country in August 2021. In total, T-Mobile has 11 million customers across all its packages in Poland.

Alexander Bastin, Viaplay Group Chief Commercial Officer, Continental Europe & Baltics: “Viaplay is a unique service that has something for everyone. We are delighted that T-Mobile’s customers can now explore everything we have to offer during this promotion, and we look forward to welcoming them as subscribers in time for the new Formula 1 season.”

Alongside T-Mobile, Viaplay Group has long-term distribution partnerships in Poland with CANAL+ Polska, UPC, Vectra and Play. Viaplay is also available to Polish viewers through direct subscriptions.

****

NOTES TO EDITORS

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the international entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available direct-to-consumer in every Nordic and Baltic country, Poland, the Netherlands and the UK, and we are expanding rapidly by launching in the US and Canada in 2023. Every day, millions of customers enjoy our unique entertainment offering, including acclaimed Viaplay Series, Films and more, and an unrivalled line-up of premium live sports. In addition, our innovative Viaplay Select branded content concept makes Viaplay’s compelling storytelling available to partners around the world. From streaming to TV channels, radio stations and production companies, our purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (‘VPLAY B’).

Contact us:

press@viaplaygroup.com (or: +46 73 699 1700)

investors@viaplaygroup.com (or: +44 7768 440 414)

Download high-resolution photos: Flickr

Follow us:

viaplaygroup.com / LinkedIn / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook

Data protection:

To read more about Viaplay Group and data protection, click here







