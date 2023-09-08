Viaplay Group and Vodafone Greece enter Viaplay Select content partnership







Viaplay Select delivers hundreds of hours of curated premium content to Vodafone TV service in Greece

Vodafone TV has more than 180,000 subscribers in Greece

Viaplay Select deals now announced for 23 territories worldwide

Viaplay Group and Vodafone Greece, a leading Greek mobile and fixed operator and content aggregator, have signed a multi-year partnership that brings the Viaplay Select branded content concept to the Vodafone TV service. As of August, Vodafone TV’s 180,000 subscribers in Greece can enjoy hundreds of hours of curated premium series and films in a Viaplay Select branded area. The exclusive agreement extends Viaplay Select’s footprint to 11 European markets and 23 in total worldwide.

Viaplay Select will deliver a broad range of Viaplay and third-party content to Vodafone TV viewers, such as dark satire ‘The Architect’, recipient of a Special Mention at this year’s Berlinale Series Awards; chilling true crime show ‘To Solve a Murder’; and a biopic of NHL superstar Börje Salming starring Jason Priestley (‘Beverley Hills, 90210’) and Valter Skarsgård (‘The Playlist’). The family fantasy series ‘Ronja, the Robber’s Daughter’, based on Astrid Lindgren’s classic story, and the highly anticipated Nordic Noir ‘End of Summer’ will also reach audiences in Greece first through Viaplay Select on Vodafone TV.

Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group EVP, Viaplay Select & Content Distribution: “Vodafone TV is the richest entertainment content platform in Greece, so this deal shows the broad appeal of Viaplay Select’s offering. From compelling documentaries to critically acclaimed drama and Nordic Noir, our line-up has something for everyone. We continue to add new partners for this unique ‘service-within-a-service’ concept.”

Katia Stathaki, CBU Director of Vodafone Greece: “We continue our strategy of bringing together all the entertainment content that interests Greek families under one roof for even more convenience. We are particularly happy that Vodafone TV, after the additions of Disney+ and Warner Bros. Studios, welcomes Viaplay Select to Greece and thus becomes the exclusive home of premium content from one of Europe’s largest and most recognisable streaming platforms.”

Viaplay Select partnerships have previously been announced with CH Media’s streamer oneplus in Switzerland, Deutsche Telekom’s Magenta TV service in Germany, CANAL+ in Austria, Bell Media’s Crave service in Canada, Pickbox NOW in seven European markets, SBS in Australia, DMD’s CINDIE service in nine Latin American countries and WOWOW in Japan.

The Viaplay streaming service is today available direct-to-consumer in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, the US and Canada.

