Viaplay Group appoints Interim Chair







The Board of Viaplay Group announces with great regret that, due to ill health, Pernille Erenbjerg has notified the Nomination Committee that she is standing down from the Board with immediate effect. The Board, after discussion with the Nomination Committee, has appointed existing non-executive Board Director Simon Duffy as Interim Chair while they search for a permanent successor.

The Board thanks Pernille for her service to the Company over the past few years and wishes her a speedy recovery.

****

NOTES TO EDITORS

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the international entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available direct-to-consumer in every Nordic and Baltic country, Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, the US and Canada. Every day, millions of customers enjoy our unique entertainment offering, including acclaimed Viaplay Series, Films and more, and an unrivalled line-up of premium live sports. In addition, our innovative Viaplay Select branded content concept makes Viaplay’s compelling storytelling available to partners around the world. From streaming to TV channels, radio stations and production companies, our purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (‘VPLAY B’).

This information was submitted for publication by the contact person below on 12 July 2023 at 18:00 CEST.

Contact us:

press@viaplaygroup.com (or: +46 73 699 1700)

investors@viaplaygroup.com (or: +44 7768 440 414)

Download high-resolution photos: Flickr

Follow us:

viaplaygroup.com / LinkedIn / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook

Data protection:

To read more about Viaplay Group and data protection, click here







