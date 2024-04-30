Viaplay Group secures Formula 1 rights in the Netherlands and all Nordic countries in landmark five-year deal







Viaplay Group’s platforms will be home to the pinnacle of world motorsports in six markets up to and including the 2029 season

All races, qualifying and practice sessions, F1 Sprint events to be shown live, together with world-class studios, commentators, documentaries and more

Viaplay Group and Formula 1 extend F1 TV Pro partnership in the Netherlands

Viaplay Group has renewed its rights to show Formula 1 in the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, and Iceland up to and including the 2029 season. Fans in all six countries can continue to follow every second of thrilling high-speed action from the pinnacle of world motorsports live on Viaplay Group’s platforms, together with world-class studios, local-language commentators and expert analysts, exclusive documentaries headlined by three-time World Drivers’ Champion Max Verstappen, and much more. The five-year agreement is the first in the history of Viaplay Group and Formula 1’s long-running partnership.

With over 700 million fans, Formula 1’s status as one of the world’s most popular and exciting sports continues to accelerate. Top drivers Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton rank among the biggest superstars on the planet, while teams such as Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren are household names. Following a record total attendance of 6 million fans in 2023, the current season sees an all-time high 24 Grands Prix staged around the globe, from classic circuits such as Monaco, Silverstone and Zandvoort to spectacular recent additions like Las Vegas.

Every race weekend attracts around 70 million viewers worldwide, with total 2023 season viewership of 1.5 billion people. The fanbase is increasingly younger-skewing and diverse, with 40% of fans female, one in three TV viewers aged under 35, and one in three fans starting to follow the sport in the past four years. In 2023, Formula 1 was the world’s fastest-growing major sports league on social media for the fourth year in a row.

In the Netherlands and the Nordic region, viewing breaks records every year, driven by home heroes such as Verstappen, Finland’s Valtteri Bottas and Denmark’s Kevin Magnussen. Formula 1 now has around 5 million fans in the Netherlands, around 50% of whom began following in the past five years, and 4 million in the Nordics, with approximately 12 million Dutch TV viewers (up 35% from 2022) and 5.5 million Nordic viewers in 2023.

Every practice and qualifying session, F1 Sprint event and Grand Prix will be available live in the Netherlands and Nordic countries on the Viaplay streaming service, and on Viaplay Group’s pay-TV channels in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway.

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Viaplay Group President and CEO: “Formula 1 is more than a sport – it’s a global phenomenon that spans streaming, Hollywood, social media and beyond, and fascinates fans of all ages and backgrounds throughout the year. We are proud to renew our partnership with Formula 1 in our longest agreement so far. This shows Viaplay Group’s commitment to competing for the long term and growing profitably in the Netherlands and Nordics, and to offering our viewers the most attractive and relevant content available anywhere.”

Peter Nørrelund, Viaplay Group EVP and Chief Sports & Business Development Officer: “We have been home to Formula 1 for many years and just like the sports’ incredible teams, we’re always looking for that extra edge to keep us in front. Our innovative broadcasts will continue to set new standards. Every weekend – from the paddock to the pitlane and of course every inch of the track – the knowledgeable and passionate Dutch and Nordic fans can look forward to the best coverage of the most breathtaking show on Earth on Viaplay.”

Ian Holmes, Formula 1 Director of Media Rights: “Formula 1 and Viaplay Group share a joint vision to create a world-class broadcast experience which brings our fans the drama and excitement of F1. It’s because of this dedication to quality programming that we have consistently seen Viaplay’s viewership increase year on year amongst a passionate fanbase which only continues to grow. This historic deal, also incorporating F1 TV Pro, F1’s own streaming offering will see F1 and Viaplay continue to push the boundaries of innovation, so our fans never miss a moment of wheel-to-wheel action for years to come.”

Max Verstappen, three-time World Drivers’ Champion: “I am thrilled that Viaplay have made this long-term deal with Formula One. Just like me, they strive to be the best, so we are looking forward to continuing our successful partnership. It’s great to collaborate with Viaplay in bringing my on-track performances to viewers.”

In the Netherlands, Viaplay Group and Formula 1 will continue their strategic partnership that enables Viaplay customers to access F1 TV Pro as part of their subscriptions. The partnership has an innovative business model intended to grow both parties’ businesses, and aims to increase the relevance of Formula 1 for local viewers even further through a richer combined offering. Through F1 TV Pro, fans can enjoy additional features such as international commentary, multiple onboard cameras, pitlane and paddock feeds, and in-race radio communications.

F1 TV Pro will remain available in the Netherlands and the Nordic countries as a stand-alone product.

Viaplay Group and Max Verstappen have a long-term partnership that sees the superstar Dutch driver appear in exclusive documentaries such as ‘Verstappen – Lion Unleashed’ and ‘Anatomy of a Champion’, which are some of Viaplay’s most popular titles. In addition, Verstappen has an ambassadorial role for the streaming service.

Alongside Formula 1, Viaplay’s premium sports portfolio includes Premier League and Bundesliga football and PDC darts in the Netherlands; and Premier League, Bundesliga and Danish Superliga football, NHL ice hockey, FIS winter sports, IHF and EHF handball, and golf majors in the Nordic region.

In all countries, the Viaplay streaming service is available on both a direct-to-consumer basis and through distribution partnerships with major telecom and TV operators. Viaplay Group’s pay-TV channels in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland are broadly available through distributors.

