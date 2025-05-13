Viaplay Group’s Board of Directors has resolved on acquisition of own class B shares

Today on 13 May 2025, the Board of Directors of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (“Viaplay”) has, based on the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting 2025, resolved that the company shall acquire own class B shares to secure the delivery of class B shares to the participants of the company’s long term incentive programme 2025 resolved upon by the Annual General Meeting (“LTIP 2025”).

The Annual General Meeting 2025, held on 13 May 2025, resolved upon LTIP 2025 in which the participants are awarded performance share awards. The performance share awards entitle the participants to receive class B shares after a three-year vesting period, subject to meeting certain conditions. To secure the delivery of class B shares to the participants of LTIP 2025, the Board of Directors has, today on 13 May 2025, resolved that the company shall acquire own class B shares, based on the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting.

The repurchase programme will be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 (“MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052. Acquisitions of shares will be made by Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) which will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of the repurchases of shares independently of Viaplay.

Terms and conditions for acquisitions of own class B shares

According to the Board of Directors’ resolution, any acquisition of own class B shares shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm or another regulated market, in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm’s Rule Book for Issuers, or otherwise applicable rules, and the following terms and conditions:

Acquisitions may be made on one or more occasions before the Annual General Meeting 2026.

Acquisitions of own class B shares may be made for a maximum amount of SEK 25 million.

Acquisitions may only be made within the price interval registered at any given time, i.e., the interval between the highest bid price and the lowest selling price.

Total number of shares in the company and the company’s holding of own shares

In accordance with the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting 2025, a maximum number of own class B shares may be acquired so that the company’s holding of own shares at any given time does not exceed 10 per cent of all shares in the company. As of today, the total number of shares in the company is 4,579,122,244 shares. The company currently holds 6,782 class B shares and 889,500 class C shares in treasury, which means that a maximum amount of 457,015,942 shares may be repurchased under the authorisation.

This information is such that Viaplay Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out below on 13 May 2025, at 17.25 CEST.

