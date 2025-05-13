Viaplay Group 2025 Annual General Meeting

The AGM resolved to re-elect all current Board members – Simon Duffy, Andrea Gisle Joosen, Erik Forsberg, Katarina Bonde, Maxime Saada, Jacques du Puy, Anna Bäck, Didier Stoessel, and Annica Witschard – as Board members until the end of the next AGM. Furthermore, the AGM resolved to re-elect Simon Duffy as Chair of the Board.

The AGM adopted the Income Statement and the Balance Sheet, along with the consolidated Income Statement and the consolidated Balance Sheet. Furthermore, the AGM resolved that Viaplay Group’s unappropriated earnings shall be carried forward.

The AGM resolved to discharge the members of the Board and the CEO from liability for the 2024 financial year.

The AGM resolved to implement a long-term incentive plan 2025 (”LTIP 2025”) for 21 key employees of the company. The program is conditional on the participant meeting a certain share ownership target at the end of the three-year vesting period. After a three-year vesting period, participants will receive a set amount of class B shares is the company, provided that a performance condition of a share price of SEK 1.10 per class B share has been met. The amount of class B shares that may be allotted to the participants accordingly is limited 31 341 244. To secure delivery of shares under the program, the AGM further resolved to authorise the Board to resolve on repurchases of own class B shares and to transfer own class B shares to the participants. A full description of the LTIP 2025 is available on Viaplay Group’s website.

The AGM also resolved to:

re-elect KPMG AB as Auditor until the end of the next AGM ;

approve the proposed remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors and the Auditor until the end of the next AGM;

adopt the procedure for the Nomination Committee to be applied until the next AGM; and

approve the remuneration report for 2024.

The complete documentation related to the AGM resolutions can be found on Viaplay Group‘s website (www.viaplaygroup.com/general-meetings).

****

NOTES TO EDITORS

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:45 CEST

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region’s leading entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available in every Nordic country, as well as in the Netherlands and Poland, and our Viaplay Select branded content concept has been added to partner platforms around the world. We also operate TV channels across most of our markets, as well as radio stations in Norway and Sweden. Our talented people come to work every day with a shared passion and clear mission to entertain millions of people with our unique offering of locally relevant storytelling, which spans premium live sports, films, series and music. Our purpose is to grow our business profitably and responsibly, and deliver sustainable value for all our stakeholders. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (‘VPLAY B’).

Contact us:

Email: press@viaplaygroup.com / investors@viaplaygroup.com

Phone: Anna Hedenberg, Head of Investor Relations & Interim Head of Corporate Communications, +46 73- 699 21 48 (anna.hedenberg@viaplaygroup.com)

Follow us:

viaplaygroup.com / LinkedIn

Data protection:

To read more about Viaplay Group and data protection, click here







