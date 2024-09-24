Viaplay Group’s Nomination Committee convened







In accordance with Viaplay Group AB’s (“Viaplay Group”) Nomination Committee Instruction, the Chair of the Viaplay Group Board of Directors has convened a Nomination Committee to prepare proposals for the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

The Nomination Committee comprises Audrey Richard, appointed by Groupe Canal+ SA; Brendan Donahue, appointed by PPF Cyprus Management Limited; Filippa Gerstädt, appointed by Nordea Fonder; and Simon Duffy, Chair of the Viaplay Group Board of Directors. The members of the Nomination Committee will appoint a Committee Chair at their first meeting.

Please see this page for information about the work of the Nomination Committee. Shareholders wishing to propose candidates for election to the Viaplay Group Board of Directors should submit their proposals via email or in writing to: Group General Counsel, Viaplay Group AB, P.O. Box 17104, SE-10462 Stockholm, Sweden.

