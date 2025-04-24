Viaplay Group’s Q1 2025 interim report January-March







The transformation remains focused on performance improvements, monetisation, value over volume, and cost control. 2025 targets reiterated.

First quarter financial highlights

> Total reported Group net sales of SEK 4,374m (4,757) and total operating income before associated company income (ACI) and items affecting comparability (IAC) of SEK -227m (-317).

> -5% organic sales growth for Core operations (Nordics, Netherlands and Viaplay Select), with reported sales of SEK 4,194m (4,459) and operating income before ACI and IAC of SEK -222m (-270).

> Total reported operating income of SEK 38m (-473) including ACI of SEK 34m (32) and IAC1 of SEK 231m (-188).

> Net income of SEK -125m (605) and basic earnings per share of SEK -0.03 (0.23).

> Group free cash flow of SEK -671m (-1,514), and financial net debt position of SEK 1,583m and net debt of SEK 1,885m.

> Core operations 2025 full-year financial targets of low-to-mid single-digit percentage organic revenue growth, and positive free cash flow are reiterated and remain unchanged.

Financial summary

Full Q1 Q1 year (SEKm) 2025 2024 2024 Total net sales 4,374 4,757 18,490 Core operations, net sales 4,194 4,459 17,598 Organic sales growth for Core operations -4.8% 5.6% 4.7% Reported sales growth for Core operations -6.0% 4.2% 1.5% Operating income before ACI and IAC -227 -317 -269 Core operations operating income before ACI and IAC -222 -270 -181 Associated company income (ACI) 34 32 151 Items affecting comparability (IAC)1 231 -188 -439 Operating income 38 -473 -558 Net income for the period -125 605 106 Basic earnings per share (SEK) -0.03 0.23 0.03

1) Items affecting comparability in Q1 2025 comprised currency effects related to previous content provisions and currency effects as an effect of the Group’s limited possibility to hedge. Please see page 20 in the Q1 report regarding items affecting comparability. Alternative performance measures used in the report are explained and reconciled on pages 18-22

A word from our President & CEO

It has now been one year since we finalised the recapitalisation of Viaplay Group. Since then, we have refined our content strategy, launched new products, strengthened monetisation, and sold our UK business and studio operations, and are on track to exit the remaining non-core market by summer 2025. We have secured long-term key sports rights, and formed new partnerships that support our strategic direction. We have identified and dealt with a range of value-leaking partnerships and products. While we have taken important steps, there is still much to do. Execution remains our absolute priority as we now build on the transformation with a clear focus on value over volume in our operations, investments, and partnerships. Through extensive consumer research together with partners, we understand the impact of our storytelling and that it resonates with broad audiences. Our products continue to be relevant, appreciated, and competitive in terms of both quality and price. Our Core market D2C business and subscriber base grew year-on-year, in both Film & Series and Sports. At the same time, viewing increased on our free-TV channels in every core market. As we move forward, we are focused on building long-term flexible and profitable models that deliver for Viaplay Group, our partners, and our viewers – models that are fair, sustainable, and built on mutual value.

During the quarter, our world-class sports slate once again delivered millions of viewing hours across our markets. The Premier League, FIS World Cup events, and the new Formula 1 season attracted wide interest and delivered high engagement. We continue to maximise the reach and return of our rights portfolio through relevant packaging, distribution innovation, and selective sublicensing agreements. And with the UEFA finals, the ongoing Formula 1 season and the Ice Hockey World Cup in May, our viewers have even more excitement to enjoy as we move into Q2.

Our revised content strategy – centred on highly relevant, commercial formats continues to resonate with audiences and generate return on investment. Returning hits such as ‘Paradise Hotel’ in both Denmark and Norway premiered new seasons and delivered strong viewing and engagement, both ranking as the most viewed non-sports shows in their respective countries. New launches such as ‘Better Sex’ and ‘St Görans Sjukhus’ in Sweden also demonstrate the potential of bold new storytelling with wide local appeal across platforms. This combination of proven formats and new ideas supports both audience satisfaction and improved investment efficiency.

Viaplay streaming subscription organic sales increased by 1%, despite lower subscriber figures compared to previous year. This due to the D2C ARPU continued to grow both year-on-year and sequentially reflecting implemented price adjustment and a more favorable mix. The overall core subscriber base decreased compared to previous year as growth within D2C was offset by B2B decline.



The 2% organic sales growth in Linear channel subscriptions reflected new partnership agreements and pricing adjustments offset by volume decline. In advertising, the structural shift from linear to digital continues. Digital advertising, including HVOD, and radio offset the linear decline, resulting in organic growth of 1%. Our HVOD offering is now also available in the Netherlands.

As expected, Sublicensing and Other decreased 53% organically compared to last year, as sublicensing in sports during the quarter did not offset the large volumes of scripted content sales in the prior year. As we have previously said, 2025 will be more about creative partnerships and sports sublicensing agreements than large one-off content sales.

Core operating losses before ACI and IAC improved year-on-year and amounted to SEK -222 million. As in previous quarters, the underlying improvement was even stronger when accounting for significant FX headwinds, which negatively impacted the result by approximately SEK 110 million. The result was driven by lower sales in Sublicensing and Other, partly offset by lower costs.

The year-on-year development reflects continued cost control and a more focused content strategy, with improved operating leverage across the Core business.

Structural comparisons are easier in the first half of the year and will become more challenging in the second, reflecting the contractual step-up in sports rights costs and the full-year impact of initiatives introduced in 2024, including new product launches and sublicensing agreements.

“Together with our partners, we continue to drive transformation, product innovation, and sharpen our value proposition for subscribers, suppliers, and partners – ensuring it fully reflects its relevance, impact, and the value it generates”.

There is still much to be done, and we will continue to focus on the actions that move the needle. Our curious and creative people remain fully focused on operational improvements, new commercial opportunities, and smart ways to bring our content to market together with our partners. We know the value of what we create and deliver. And while we will stay flexible, we will not compromise on our belief that collaborations must be fair, sustainable, and deliver joint long-term value. This means forming new, creative collaborations that reflect our strategy and ambitions and, in some cases, parting ways where alignment no longer exists. That is the only way to build a stronger business – for us, for our partners, and for the audiences we serve.

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann

President & CEO

Shareholder information

2025 Annual General Meeting

Viaplay’s 2025 Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held on Tuesday 13 May 2025 at 10:00 CEST at Viaplay Group’s Head Office, Ringvägen 52, 118 67 Stockholm, Sweden. Shareholders may also exercise their voting rights at the Annual General Meeting by postal voting in accordance with the provisions of Viaplay Group’s Articles of Association. As previously communicated, the Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting that no annual cash dividend be paid for 2024. The AGM resolutions will be published as soon as the outcome of the voting has been established. The AGM notice and related documentation are available at www.viaplaygroup.com.

Financial calendar

Annual General meeting 13 May 2025 Publication of Q2 2025 17 July 2025 Publication of Q3 2025 22 October 2025

Conference call

A conference call will take place today, Thursday 24 April at 09.00 Stockholm local time, 08.00 London local time and 03.00 New York local time.

The conference call can be accessed online https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pumjin28

Or, register for the conference call at

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf63f261890cc46f59113e133cafe76a1

****

NOTES TO EDITORS

This information is information that Viaplay Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CEST on 24 April 2025.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region’s leading entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available in every Nordic country, as well as in the Netherlands and Poland, and our Viaplay Select branded content concept has been added to partner platforms around the world. We also operate TV channels across most of our markets, as well as radio stations in Norway and Sweden. Our talented people come to work every day with a shared passion and clear mission to entertain millions of people with our unique offering of locally relevant storytelling, which spans premium live sports, films, series and music. Our purpose is to grow our business profitably and responsibly, and deliver sustainable value for all our stakeholders. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (‘VPLAY B’).

This interim report contains statements concerning, among other things, Viaplay Group’s financial condition and results of operations that are forward-looking in nature. Such statements are not historical facts but, rather, represent Viaplay Group’s future expectations. Viaplay Group believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions; however, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of important factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such important factors include but may not be limited to Viaplay Group’s market position; growth in the streaming industry; and the effects of competition and other economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting the business of Viaplay Group, its group companies and the streaming industry in general. Forward-looking statements apply only as of the date they were made and, other than as required by applicable law, Viaplay Group undertakes no obligation to update any of them in the light of new information or future events.

Contact us:

press@viaplaygroup.com | investors@viaplaygroup.com (or: +46 73 699 21 48)

Follow us:

viaplaygroup.com / LinkedIn



Data protection:

To read more about Viaplay Group and data protection, click here









Tags:





