Viaplay sets US and Canada direct-to-consumer launch dates







Viaplay app available in the US from 22 February and in Canada from 7 March

More than 1,500 hours of premium European content, including popular ‘Nordic Noir’ dramas, available at launch

North American launches take Viaplay’s direct-to-consumer footprint to 13 markets

Viaplay Group will launch its Viaplay streaming service on a direct-to-consumer (D2C) basis in the US on 22 February and in Canada on 7 March. Viewers will be able to stream more than 1,500 hours of premium European content through the Viaplay app at launch, with at least one premiere to follow every week. Viaplay’s unique offering includes popular ‘Nordic Noir’ dramas and critically acclaimed series, films and documentaries, many starring major Hollywood names. The service will be priced at USD 5.99 and CAD 6.99 per month in the US and Canada respectively. Viaplay’s North American launches will take its D2C footprint to 13 markets.

Viaplay is the leading producer of ‘Nordic Noir’ – high-quality, psychologically penetrating crime drama from the Nordic region. Highlights of Viaplay’s ‘Nordic Noir’ content available in the US and Canada include ‘Trom’ starring Ulrich Thomsen (‘The New Pope’; ‘The Blacklist’), ‘Furia’ and ‘Partisan’ with Fares Fares (‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’). The line-up also includes Viaplay’s provocative young adult drama ‘Threesome’ co-starring Lucien Laviscount (‘Emily in Paris’), a broad range of compelling documentaries and much more.

In addition, Viaplay will offer curated third-party films such as ‘A Man Called Ove’ (recently remade in Hollywood starring Tom Hanks), the Oscar-winning dark comedy ‘Another Round’ with Mads Mikkelsen (‘Casino Royale’) and Sofia Helin (‘Alex Rider’)’s historical drama ‘The Emigrants’, along with the dark financial series ‘Exit’ – one of Norway’s most streamed dramas ever. All content will have English subtitles.

Anders Jensen, Viaplay Group President and CEO: “In just two years, Viaplay has expanded from the Nordic region to become a truly international entertainment provider, both direct-to-consumer and through partners. Our premium storytelling, combined with world-class sports in our European markets, is helping to set us apart from the competition, and we tailor our offering to each new country. We see an appreciative core audience in North America for our stylish international content, and an attractive opportunity to take a specialised position in the world’s most dynamic streaming market.”

Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group Chief Commercial Officer, North America & Viaplay Select: “The appetite for top-quality international content is higher than ever in North America, so the time is ideal to bring the best of Nordic storytelling direct to local audiences. Nordic design, creativity and scenery are already world-famous, and are on full display in the region’s films and series. Viaplay will show more of this unique content in North America than any other streamer – and ‘Nordic Noir’ is just the beginning.”

In North America, the Viaplay app is supported by a wide range of devices and platforms, including smart TVs; Android and iOS smartphones and tablets; Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Chromecast; and Mac and PC.

Viaplay is also available in the US through Comcast’s Xfinity and Xumo platforms, and as part of The Roku Channel’s Premium Subscriptions line-up.

Viaplay’s direct-to-consumer streaming service is today available in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Netherlands and the UK. The Viaplay Select branded content concept, which makes Viaplay content available on partner platforms, has launched in 20 markets around the world.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the international entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available direct-to-consumer in every Nordic and Baltic country, Poland, the Netherlands and the UK, and we are expanding rapidly by launching in the US and Canada in 2023. Every day, millions of customers enjoy our unique entertainment offering, including acclaimed Viaplay Series, Films and more, and an unrivalled line-up of premium live sports. In addition, our innovative Viaplay Select branded content concept makes Viaplay's compelling storytelling available to partners around the world. From streaming to TV channels, radio stations and production companies, our purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds.

