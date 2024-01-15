Branschseminarium den 5 mars på Vasateatern i Stockholm

In English

Spelinspektionens branschseminarium den 5 mars blir en heldag med intressanta diskussioner och föredrag.

Omregleringen av spelmarknaden – hur har det gått – har vi en sund och säker spelmarknad i Sverige?

Program

Finansmarknadsminister Niklas Wykman inleder.

Generaldirektör Camilla Rosenberg samtalar med Branschföreningen för onlinespel (BOS), Spelbranschens Riksorganisation (SPER), och Sveriges allmännyttiga lotterier (SVALO).

Key-note speaker. Deputy Chief Executive Officer Sarah Gardner, Gambling Commission (Great Britain), om den brittiska spelmarknaden.

Panel med samverkande parter om matchfixning.

Rättsläget.

Spelinspektionens tillsyn.

Tid och plats

Den 5 mars klockan 10.00 – 16.00 på Vasateatern, Vasagatan 19, Stockholm.

Kostnad

Observera! Avgiften återbetalas inte.

1 000 kronor för att delta på plats. Lunch och fika ingår.

500 kronor för att delta digitalt.

Anmäl dig senast 15 februari

Anmäl dig till Spelinspektionens branschseminarium

Övrig information

Seminariet hålls på svenska men simultantolkas till engelska.

Har du frågor kontakta oss via seminarium@spelinspektionen.se.

Jag ser fram emot att se dig där, välkommen!

Camilla Rosenberg

Generaldirektör

Welcome to the SGA conference 5 March, Vasateatern in Stockholm

SGA’s seminar on March 5th will be a day full of interesting discussions and presentations.

Five years with a re-regulated gambling market – is the gambling market in Sweden sound and secure?

Agenda

Opening with Minister of Financial market in Sweden, Niklas Wykman

Director-General Camilla Rosenberg, SGA talks with Swedish industry representatives from the organisations BOS, SPER and SVALO.

Key note speaker. Deputy Chief Executive Officer Sarah Gardner, Gambling Commission (Great Britain) an outlook on the gambling market Great Britain.

Panel on Matchfixing with representatives from industry and sports.

Legal situation

SGA’s plan for supervision.

Time and venue

March 5, from 10 AM to 4 PM at Vasateatern (Vasa theatre), Vasagatan 19, Stockholm.

Participation fee

Please notice, we will not refund the fee!

1 000 SEK participation on site. Lunch and refreshments included.

500 SEK participation online.

Register

Register for the Swedish Gambling Authority’s seminar.

Additional information

The conference is held in Swedish for most part. Simultaneous interpretation into English is offered.

If you have any questions, please contact seminarium@spelinspektionen.se.

We are looking forward to welcoming you. Please apply for participation at the latest February 15.

A warm welcome to Stockholm!

Camilla Rosenberg

Director-General