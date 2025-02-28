Conversion of shares in Viaplay Group







According to Viaplay Group AB’s (publ) (”Viaplay”) articles of association, owners of Class A shares have the right to have such shares converted into Class B shares. Conversion reduces the total number of votes in the company. When such a conversion has occurred, Viaplay is obliged under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980) to disclose any such change.

During February 2025, at the request of a shareholder, 120,008 Class A shares were converted to Class B shares. The total number of votes in the company thereafter amounts to 4,582,825,996.

The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 4,579,122,244 shares of which 411,528 are Class A shares, 4,577,821,216 are Class B shares and 889,500 are Class C shares.

