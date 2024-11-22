Correction of publication date for Viaplay Group’s Q4 full year report







When Viaplay Group published its Q3 2024 interim report on Tuesday, 22 October, the report contained incorrect information regarding the publication date of the Q4 2024 full year report.

The correct publication date for Viaplay Group’s Q4 2024 full year report is 20 February 2025.

****

NOTES TO EDITORS

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region’s leading entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available in every Nordic country, as well as in the Netherlands and Poland, and our Viaplay Select branded content concept has been added to partner platforms around the world. We also operate TV channels across most of our markets, as well as radio stations in Norway and Sweden. Our talented people come to work every day with a shared passion and clear mission to entertain millions of people with our unique offering of locally relevant storytelling, which spans premium live sports, films, series and music. Our purpose is to grow our business profitably and responsibly, and deliver sustainable value for all our stakeholders. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (`VPLAY B’).

Contact us:

press@viaplaygroup.com (or: +46 73 699 1700)

investors@viaplaygroup.com (or: +46 73 699 21 48)

Follow us:

viaplaygroup.com / LinkedIn

Data protection:

To read more about Viaplay Group and data protection, click here







