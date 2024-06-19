Förändringar i Fortnox koncernledning





Fortnox AB meddelar idag att Johan Lundgren slutar som affärsområdeschef för affärsområdet Firman på Fortnox och går vidare till nya utmaningar utanför bolaget. Johan har jobbat på Fortnox sedan 2021.

– Jag vill rikta ett stort tack till Johan för de här åren. Johan har gjort en stark insats i en period med snabb tillväxt och kommer att vara saknad. Vi önskar honom alla ett stort lycka till, säger Tommy Eklund, vd på Fortnox.

– Det har varit en spännande och lärorik resa att jobba på Fortnox. Jag är tacksam över erfarenheterna jag tar med mig och alla fantastiska medarbetare jag fått möjlighet att arbeta ihop med. Jag önskar alla stort lycka till, säger Johan Lundgren.

Magdalena Hallbrandt blir tillförordnad affärsområdeschef och kommer att ta över de koncerngemensamma funktioner som Johan har varit ansvarig för. Rollen kommer att ingå i koncernledningen. Hon kommer närmast från rollen som Head of Development. Johan kommer att ha kvar sin anställning till slutet av kvartal tre.

– Vi har inom affärsområdet Firman samlat koncerngemensamma funktioner som bland annat IT & drift, intern infrastruktur samt HR och kommunikation. Magdalena har varit på Fortnox i drygt 4 år och är en kompetent och uppskattad ledare som jobbat med bland annat produktutveckling av infrastruktur på Fortnox. Hon har tidigare blivit utsedd till en av Sveriges främsta kvinnliga ledare. Med erfarenhet från både Fortnox och många år i ledande roller inom Volvokoncernen kommer hon att bli viktig för att stärka vår fortsatta tillväxtresa, säger Tommy Eklund.

Informationen lämnades, genom nedanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 19 juni 2024 kl. 15.55.

För ytterligare information vänligen kontakta:

Tommy Eklund, vd Fortnox

Tel: + 46 (0) 72-369 73 50

tommy.eklund@fortnox.se



Changes in Fortnox’s group management

Fortnox AB announces today that Johan Lundgren is stepping down as Business Area Manager for the Business Area Firman at Fortnox and moving on to new challenges outside the company. Johan has been with Fortnox since 2021.

– I want to thank Johan for these past years. Johan has made a significant contribution during a period of rapid growth and will be missed. We all wish him the very best of luck, says Tommy Eklund, CEO at Fortnox.

– It has been an exciting and educational journey working at Fortnox. I am grateful for the experiences I have gained and for all the fantastic employees I have had the opportunity to work with. I wish everyone the best of luck, says Johan Lundgren.

Magdalena Hallbrandt will become Acting Business Area Manager and will take over the group-wide functions that Johan has been responsible for. This role will be part of the group management team. Magdalena currently holds the position of Head of Development. Johan will maintain his employment until the end of the third quarter.

– Within the Business Area Firman, we have consolidated group-wide functions amongst others IT & Operations, Internal Infrastructure as well as HR and Communication. Magdalena has been with Fortnox for over 4 years and is a competent and well-regarded leader who has worked with, among other things, product development of infrastructure at Fortnox. She has previously been recognized as one of Sweden’s foremost female leaders. With experience from both Fortnox and many years in leadership roles within the Volvo Group, she will be instrumental in strengthening our continued growth journey, says Tommy Eklund.

The information was provided, through the contact person below, for publication on June 19, 2024 at 3.55 p.m. (Central European Summer Time)

For further information please contact:

Tommy Eklund, CEO Fortnox

Phone: + 46 (0) 72-369 73 50

tommy.eklund@fortnox.se







