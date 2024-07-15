Fortnox valberedning föreslår Cecilia Ardström som ny styrelseledamot





Valberedningen för Fortnox AB (publ) (“Fortnox”) har enhälligt beslutat att vid en extra bolagsstämma den 27 augusti 2024 föreslå Cecilia Ardström som ny styrelseledamot i Fortnox styrelse och att utöka antalet styrelseledamöter från 5 till 6.

Cecilia Ardström har en bred och lång erfarenhet inom den svenska fintech- och infrastruktursektorn, med en karriär som sträcker sig över mer än 30 år. Cecilia har haft ett flertal seniora befattningar inom både offentliga och privata företag och organisationer. För närvarande är Cecilia styrelseledamot i Euroclear Sweden (ordförande i riskkommittén) och i Sveaskog (ordförande för revisionskommittén) och AMF Fonder. Hon har dessutom tillbringat ett decennium i styrelsen för Svensk Exportkredit (ordförande i riskkommittén, ordförande i revisionskommittén) samt många år som styrelseledamot i Teracom Samhällsnät (ordförande i revisionskommittén).

Cecilia kommer att tillföra styrelsen en stor erfarenhet inom finansiella tjänster, både från ledande befattningar och i operativa roller. Cecilia har tidigare varit Head of Asset Management på Länsförsäkringar samt Group CIO och Head of Risk på Folksam Group. I dessa roller utvecklade hon strategier för kapitalförvaltning och tillbringade över ett decennium med att bygga upp infrastrukturen för riskhantering. Dessutom har hon erfarenhet från den AI-drivna fintech-sektorn och tjänstgjorde nyligen som COO och rådgivare på CARM AB.

Cecilia kommer att tillträda som styrelseledamot under förutsättning att den extra bolagsstämman godkänner förslaget. Valberedningens fullständiga förslag kommer att presenteras i kallelsen till Fortnox extra bolagsstämma, som offentliggörs inom kort genom ett separat pressmeddelande.

– Jag ser fram emot att få möjligheten att arbeta med ordförande Olof Hallrup och mina styrelsekollegor, och jag ser fram emot att bidra med min expertis för att driva Fortnox tillväxtresa framåt, säger Cecilia Ardström.

För ytterligare information, kontakta Olof Hallrup, styrelseordförande i Fortnox AB, olof.hallrup@fortnox.se.



The Nomination Committee of Fortnox to propose Cecilia Ardström as new Board Member

The Nomination Committee of Fortnox AB (publ) (“Fortnox”) proposes to elect Cecilia Ardström as a Member of the Board of Directors of Fortnox at an EGM on 27 August 2024. The nomination means that the Board will expand from five to six members with no deputies.

Cecilia Ardström is a senior figure in both the Swedish financial technology and market infrastructure industries, with a career spanning >30 years. Cecilia has held numerous senior non-executive roles governing infrastructure-like institutions, both public and private, including as a current Board Member of Euroclear Sweden (Chair of Risk Committee), and having spent a decade on the Board of Svensk Exportkredit (Chair of Risk Committee, Chair of Audit Committee) and many years serving on the Board of Teracom Samhällsnät (Chair of Audit Committee).

Cecilia brings to the Board a wealth of experience in the financial services industry, both as senior governor and as an operator. Cecilia currently serves as a Board Member of Sveaskog (Chair of Audit Committee) and AMF Fonder. As a senior executive, Cecilia has previously served as the Head of Asset Management at Länsförsäkringar and as the Group Investment Officer and Head of Risk at Folksam Group. In these roles, she developed asset management strategies and spent over a decade building risk management infrastructure. Additionally, she has experience in the AI-powered fintech sector and most recently served as the COO and Advisor at CARM AB.

Cecilia will join the Board subject to EGM approval. The Nomination Committee’s full proposals will be presented in the notice of Fortnox’s EGM, to follow via a separate release on July 16, 2024.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to work with the Chairman Olof Hallrup and my board colleagues and look forward to bringing my expertise to drive the growth journey of Fortnox forward”, says Cecilia Ardström.

For further information, contact Olof Hallrup, Chairman of the Board of Fortnox AB, olof.hallrup@fortnox.se









