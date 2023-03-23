Issue and repurchase of class C shares for incentive programmes







Viaplay Group AB (publ) (“Viaplay Group”) today announces that the Board of Directors has resolved to issue and repurchase 680,000 class C shares to secure delivery of shares under Viaplay Group’s incentive programmes, in accordance with the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting held on 18 May 2022.

Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige will subscribe for all 680,000 class C shares at a subscription price of SEK 2, equal to the quota value of the shares. All issued class C shares will thereafter be repurchased by Viaplay Group for the same price of SEK 2 per share.

The purpose of the share issue and the repurchase is to enable the future delivery of class B shares to participants in Viaplay Group’s incentive programmes adopted by the Annual General Meetings held in 2021 and 2022. The class C shares will be converted into class B shares prior to delivery to qualifying participants. The class C shares do not carry rights to dividends.

Viaplay Group previously held 6,782 class B shares and 209,500 class C shares. Following the repurchase of the 680,000 newly issued class C shares, Viaplay Group will hold 6,782 class B shares and all 889,500 class C shares in the company.

