Jens Lapidus’ bestseller ‘Paradis City’ becomes major Viaplay drama







Alexander Abdallah (‘Snabba Cash’) and Julia Ragnarsson (‘End of Summer’) star in six-parter directed by Crystal Bear-nominee Fenar Ahmad

Jens Lapidus’ novels have sold over 5 million copies worldwide

‘Paradis City’ the latest addition to Viaplay’s premium Nordic slate

Viaplay Group will adapt Jens Lapidus’ bestselling novel ‘Paradis City’ into a major scripted series headlined by some of the Nordic region’s most exciting screen talents. A tense drama set in Sweden in a not-too-distant future, ‘Paradis City’ stars Alexander Abdallah (‘Snabba Cash’; ‘Love Me’) and Julia Ragnarsson (‘End of Summer’; ‘Spring Tide’), and is directed by Fenar Ahmad (‘Darkland’; the Crystal Bear-nominated ‘Megaheavy’). The series is produced by Strive Stories. Jens Lapidus, who joins as an executive producer, has sold more than 5 million books translated into over 30 languages, including the internationally successful ‘Snabba Cash’ trilogy.

In the six-part show, Sweden’s most deprived areas are surrounded by walls and subject to special laws that claim to protect the rest of society. When the Home Secretary delivers a speech inside the largest area, known as Paradis City, she is kidnapped by masked men. Security Service agent Fredrika (Julia Ragnarsson) turns to Emir (Alexander Abdallah), a former MMA fighter facing a life sentence in prison, with an ultimatum – go undercover in Paradis City and find the Home Secretary if Emir wants to see his daughter again.

Jens Lapidus: “My novel ‘Paradis City’ is an attempt to say something about our times. I’m so happy that it’s becoming a series on Viaplay, and it has been a pleasure to follow the development process and all the preparations. I’m convinced that ‘Paradis City’ will be one of the most awesome Swedish series in recent years. Alexander Abdallah and Julia Ragnarsson are perfect for the lead roles.”

Félice Jankell (‘The Playlist’) and Lancelot Ncube (‘The Restaurant’; winner of a Rising Star Award at Stockholm International Film Festival) co-star, with additional talents to be announced in due course. Filming takes place this summer in Stockholm and Vilnius.

Filippa Wallestam, Viaplay Group Chief Commercial Officer, Nordics: “We continue to set ourselves apart through the high quality and broad appeal of our storytelling. Viaplay’s slate includes many of the biggest IPs in the Nordic region, such as ‘Ronja, the Robber’s Daughter’, a Börje Salming biopic and now ‘Paradis City’. Jens Lapidus’ thrilling plots and complex characters have made him an international bestseller, and we anticipate a wide audience across all our markets for this timely adaptation. With a top-notch team on both sides of the camera, ‘Paradis City’ will be a must-watch drama about a society none of us want to see.”

Björn Paqualin (‘Occupied’) is lead screenwriter for the series, with Michaela Hamilton and Oliver Dixon as episode writers. ‘Paradis City’ is produced by Nicklas Wikström Nicastro (‘Snabba Cash’) and Caroline Landerberg (‘The Dark Heart’) for Strive Stories, in co-production with Viaplay and in partnership with Paprika Studios. Oskar Arulf serves as executive producer for Viaplay Group.

Global sales for ‘Paradis City’ are handled by Viaplay Content Distribution.

****

NOTES TO EDITORS

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the international entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available direct-to-consumer in every Nordic and Baltic country, Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, the US and Canada. Every day, millions of customers enjoy our unique entertainment offering, including acclaimed Viaplay Series, Films and more, and an unrivalled line-up of premium live sports. In addition, our innovative Viaplay Select branded content concept makes Viaplay’s compelling storytelling available to partners around the world. From streaming to TV channels, radio stations and production companies, our purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (‘VPLAY B’).

About Strive Stories:

Strive Stories is an independent Stockholm-based production company making feature films and TV-drama for all platforms. Founded by best-selling author Jens Lapidus and Oscar nominated producer Nicklas Wikström Nicastro with the purpose to produce intriguing stories with a greater meaning for both a local and a global audience.

Contact us:

press@viaplaygroup.com (or: +46 73 699 1700)

investors@viaplaygroup.com (or: +44 7768 440 414)

Download high-resolution photos: Flickr

Follow us:

viaplaygroup.com / LinkedIn / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook

Data protection:

To read more about Viaplay Group and data protection, click here







