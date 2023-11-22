New invitation to presentation of Q3 2023 financial results







Viaplay Group will publish its Q3 2023 financial results at around 07:00 CET on Wednesday 29 November.

A conference call will be held at 08:00 CET on Wednesday 29 November with presentations from Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, President and CEO, and Enrique Patrickson, Chief Financial Officer. The call will be hosted by Matthew Hooper, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, and a question-and-answer session will follow the presentations.

Online

To join the conference call online use the following link, where questions can also be posted: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5yi85awm

Phone

Please register here if you would prefer to dial in and ask questions over the phone: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI660a079969994c7fbd0ff8845b5aaf72

