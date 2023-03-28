Peter Nørrelund to leave Viaplay Group







Peter Nørrelund, Viaplay Group EVP and Chief Sports Officer, has decided to resign from his position after more than 20 successful years with the company. Nørrelund joined Modern Times Group (MTG) in Denmark in 2003 and was promoted to Group Head of Sports in 2013. Following the split of MTG and Nordic Entertainment Group (now Viaplay Group) in 2018, Nørrelund served as an advisor on sports rights to Anders Jensen, Viaplay Group President and CEO, and has been Chief Sports Officer since 2020.

Anders Jensen, Viaplay Group President and CEO: “It has been a true pleasure to work with Peter as we have built Viaplay Group into the European sports streaming powerhouse that we are today. Peter has been instrumental in our success across our 11 European markets. After a long and successful tenure, it is only natural that Peter now wants to pursue new professional challenges and we wish him all the very best.”

Peter Nørrelund: “I’m grateful to have been part of such an amazing journey over the past two decades. I can’t think of a faster-moving or more innovative media company – and the dynamic launches in new markets in recent years have been the most exciting time in my professional life. Now it’s time to try something else, and I leave Viaplay Sports in good shape and ready for the next phase, with an amazing portfolio of rights and super-strong operational people who will ensure Viaplay is always in the forefront when it comes to world-class sports.”

Nørrelund will step down from his responsibilities during April and will remain available to the company throughout his notice period. Anders Jensen will assume responsibility for Viaplay Sports until a successor or revised organisational structure is presented.

