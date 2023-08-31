Viaplay and CH Media add oneplus to Viaplay Select’s DACH footprint







Viaplay Select to be present in all DACH countries from September

Viaplay Select adds over 900 hours of premium content to CH Media’s streamer oneplus, with further licensing across CH Media’s full portfolio of channels and services

Viaplay Select deals now announced for 22 territories worldwide

Viaplay Group and Switzerland’s CH Media have agreed a multi-year partnership that secures more than 900 hours of Viaplay Select’s curated premium content for CH Media’s oneplus streaming service. The deal is the first in Switzerland for Viaplay Select, a branded content concept for partner platforms, and follows earlier tie-ups in the DACH region with Deutsche Telekom’s Magenta TV service in Germany and CANAL+ in Austria. The partnership also includes content for CH Media’s full portfolio of channels and catch-up services.

From September, oneplus subscribers can stream top-quality series and films through Viaplay Select including all-star Danish crime drama ‘Face to Face’ featuring Ulrich Thomsen (‘The Celebration’), Lars Mikkelsen (‘Ahsoka’) and Pilou Asbæk (‘Game of Thrones’); Canneseries winner ‘Partisan’ starring Fares Fares (‘Chernobyl’); unsettling English- and German-language documentary ‘Natascha Kampusch – A Lifetime in Prison’; Swedish-US crime drama ‘Cell 8’; legendary Nordic Noir show ‘The Bridge’; International Emmy-nominated drama ‘A Royal Secret’; Oscar-nominated feature ‘The Hunt’ headlined by Hollywood star Mads Mikkelsen (‘Another Round’); and many more.

Viaplay Select is a ‘service within a service’ for partner platforms that includes both Viaplay content and selected premieres from third parties. The line-up focuses on award-winning, critically acclaimed Nordic and European series, features and documentaries, including drama, true stories and edgy young adult titles.

Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group EVP, Viaplay Select & Content Distribution: “This 360-degree partnership with Switzerland’s leading media group is a clear example of the value of Viaplay Select. Our broad range of attractive content, together with deep expertise in curation and procurement, are proven to help innovative streamers such as oneplus differentiate their offerings even further. We now have Select deals in every DACH market and 22 countries in total, with more to come soon.”

Roger Elsener, CEO of CH Media Entertainment: “The development of oneplus continues to be very positive. Since its launch more than a year and a half ago, we have already been able to achieve several milestones. We are pleased to reach the next milestone for oneplus with this exclusive partnership with Viaplay, and are happy to be able to provide our community with an even more extensive range of films and series.”

In addition to Deutsche Telekom in Germany and CANAL+ in Austria, Viaplay Select partnerships have previously been announced with Bell Media’s Crave service in Canada, Pickbox NOW in seven European markets, SBS in Australia, DMD’s CINDIE service in nine Latin American countries and WOWOW in Japan.

The Viaplay streaming service is today available direct-to-consumer in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, the US and Canada.

****

NOTES TO EDITORS

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the international entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available direct-to-consumer in every Nordic and Baltic country, Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, the US and Canada. Every day, millions of customers enjoy our unique entertainment offering, including acclaimed Viaplay Series, Films and more, and an unrivalled line-up of premium live sports. In addition, our innovative Viaplay Select branded content concept makes Viaplay’s compelling storytelling available to partners around the world. From streaming to TV channels, radio stations and production companies, our purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (‘VPLAY B’).

Contact us:

press@viaplaygroup.com (or: +46 73 699 1700)

investors@viaplaygroup.com (or: +44 7768 440 414)

For CH Media:

Joël Steiger (joel.steiger@chmedia.ch; +41 43 336 36 50)

Download high-resolution photos: Flickr

Follow us:

viaplaygroup.com / LinkedIn / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook

Data protection:

To read more about Viaplay Group and data protection, click here







