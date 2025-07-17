Viaplay and TV 2 Norway Collaborate to Make Selected Football Rights More Accessible







Viaplay and TV 2 have entered a new partnership in Norway to increase accessibility to a broad range of football broadcasting rights. Throughout the autumn and winter, several football rights held by both companies will be made available on both Viaplay and TV 2 Play.

The agreement covers matches from LaLiga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Toppserien, international fixtures, the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League. In total, more than 3,000 football matches per year will be made more widely accessible to a broader audience across Norway.

“For us as a Norwegian public broadcaster to remain competitive in the future, collaboration with other broadcasters is essential. We were very pleased with the agreement we reached with Viaplay earlier this year on sharing winter sports and handball rights. This new collaboration on selected football rights is a natural continuation of that,” says Olav T. Sandnes, CEO of TV 2.

“This partnership is primarily about giving audiences easier access to even more football content. By pooling rights across our platforms, we offer our shared viewers access to a wide range of top-tier European football. We already collaborate in several other rights areas, and this agreement further strengthens the total offering for football fans,” says Kenneth Andresen, CEO of Viaplay Group Norway.

Viaplay will launch its new football package in August, with TV 2 to follow later in the autumn.

****

NOTES TO EDITORS

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region’s leading entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available in every Nordic country, as well as in the Netherlands and Poland, and our Viaplay Select branded content concept has been added to partner platforms around the world. We also operate TV channels across most of our markets, as well as radio stations in Norway and Sweden. Our talented people come to work every day with a shared passion and clear mission to entertain millions of people with our unique offering of locally relevant storytelling, which spans premium live sports, films, series and music. Our purpose is to grow our business profitably and responsibly and deliver sustainable value for all our stakeholders. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (`VPLAY B’).

Contact us:

press@viaplaygroup.com

investors@viaplaygroup.com

Follow us:

viaplaygroup.com / LinkedIn

Data protection:

To read more about Viaplay Group and data protection, click here







