Viaplay Group enters Dutch distribution deal with Solcon







Viaplay free for new Solcon customers during entire 2023 Formula 1 season

Viaplay available at discounted rate for current Solcon customers

Viaplay has more than 1 million subscribers in the Netherlands

Viaplay Group and Solcon, a KPN-owned provider of internet, television and telephone services, have agreed a new distribution partnership in the Netherlands. From 1 February, new Solcon customers can access the Viaplay streaming service for free during the entire 2023 Formula 1 season. At the same time, current Solcon customers can subscribe to Viaplay for EUR 9.99 per month (compared with the regular price of EUR 15.99 per month from 1 March) for the next six months. Formula 1 enjoys huge popularity in the Netherlands, home of reigning World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen, and Viaplay will show every race live starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 5 March.

In the Netherlands, Viaplay offers a unique combination of premium live sports, award-winning Viaplay Series and Films, and Hollywood blockbusters. The service is also the home of exclusive documentaries featuring Max Verstappen.

In addition to Formula 1, Viaplay’s Dutch sports line-up includes football from the Premier League, Bundesliga, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, EFL Championship and Carabao Cup, along with PDC darts, Hoofdklasse field hockey, KSW mixed martial arts, IHF handball and much more.

Alexander Bastin, Viaplay Group Chief Commercial Officer, Continental Europe & Baltics: “We are happy to announce a further distribution partnership in the Netherlands, which shows the attractiveness of Viaplay. Solcon’s customers can now enjoy the world’s best sports and stellar series and films all in one place – both great value for money and ideal timing, as national hero Max Verstappen seeks to defend his Formula 1 title.”

Andries Mijnhardt, General Manager Solcon: “Since the launch of Viaplay in the Netherlands, the interest from our current and new customers has been very high. We are happy to bring them such attractive offers ahead of the new Formula 1 season, and to deliver even more racing, excitement and viewing pleasure together with Viaplay.”

Viaplay launched in the Netherlands on 1 March 2022 and already has more than 1 million subscribers in the country. By the end of 2023, Viaplay Group aims to have approximately 4 million subscribers in its international markets, including the Netherlands.

Alongside Solcon, Viaplay Group has long-term Dutch distribution partnerships with KPN, VodafoneZiggo, T-Mobile Netherlands and DELTA Fiber. The Viaplay streaming service is also available to customers in the Netherlands as a direct subscription.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the international entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available direct-to-consumer in every Nordic and Baltic country, Poland, the Netherlands and the UK, and we are expanding rapidly by launching in the US and Canada in 2023. Every day, millions of customers enjoy our unique entertainment offering, including acclaimed Viaplay Series, Films and more, and an unrivalled line-up of premium live sports. In addition, our innovative Viaplay Select branded content concept makes Viaplay’s compelling storytelling available to partners around the world. From streaming to TV channels, radio stations and production companies, our purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (‘VPLAY B’).

About Solcon:

Solcon is a Service provider of Internet, television and telephony services for consumers for more than 25 years. Solcon provides its customers with Internet services that guarantee responsible and carefree use, as well as security and manageability. Solcon believes in the power of personal contact with its own customer service based in Dronten. Solcon was recently named the second best Fiber to the Home provider in the Netherlands by the Consumentenbond, behind its parent company KPN. Solcon supplies Fiber to the Home services from the head office based in Dronten, where its own data centers are also located, at almost all addresses in the Netherlands where Fiber to the Home is available. More information can be found at solcon.nl

