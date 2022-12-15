Viaplay Group included in S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for second consecutive year







Viaplay Group in top 10% of media and entertainment businesses in terms of sustainability performance

Company included in DJSI World and DJSI Europe for second year in a row

Viaplay Group receives Industry Mover Sustainability Award for strongest year-on-year improvement in its industry

Viaplay Group has been included in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the second consecutive year. The company has qualified for both DJSI World and DJSI Europe, maintaining its position in the top 10% of media and entertainment companies in terms of sustainability performance. Viaplay Group is one of just six Swedish companies across industries to be part of DJSI World, and has received S&P’s Industry Mover Sustainability Award for the strongest year-on-year improvement in its own industry.

This year, 13,800 companies around the world were invited to submit data to the DJSI. Only 11 and six businesses in the media and entertainment sector – including Viaplay Group – have been selected for DJSI World and DJSI Europe respectively.

The DJSI measure companies’ performance in human rights, climate and environment, gender balance, corporate governance, supply chain management, data protection and other key sustainability areas.

Anders Jensen, Viaplay Group President and CEO: “We have a clear ambition to be a sustainability leader for our industry and in all our markets. Inclusion in the globally recognised DJSI for the second consecutive year – and receiving the Industry Mover Sustainability Award – shows our progress so far. Sustainability is a shared responsibility, so everybody in our company can be proud of this recognition.”

Lena De Geer, Viaplay Group Head of Sustainability: “This year, we’ve launched a new sustainability strategy to help address some of the biggest challenges and opportunities facing the world. We’re taking action to positively impact climate change, to become our industry’s most diverse and inclusive company, and to promote wellbeing and ethical behaviour. Qualifying for the DJSI will inspire us to move even faster.”

Viaplay Group was recently named on the ‘Green List’ in the 2022 Allbright Report, which tracks gender equality among management teams and boards for companies headquartered in Sweden.

Morgan Stanley Capital International currently ranks Viaplay Group’s sustainability performance in the top 11% of the media and entertainment industry, with an ‘AA’ rating. The company has also been recognised as a ‘Top-Rated’ sustainability performer by Sustainalytics, a global sustainability research, ratings and data firm owned by Morningstar.

****

NOTES TO EDITORS

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the international entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available direct-to-consumer in every Nordic and Baltic country, Poland, the Netherlands and the UK, and we are expanding rapidly by launching in the US and Canada in 2023. Every day, millions of customers enjoy our unique entertainment offering, including acclaimed Viaplay Series, Films and more, and an unrivalled line-up of premium live sports. In addition, our innovative Viaplay Select branded content concept makes Viaplay’s compelling storytelling available to partners around the world. From streaming to TV channels, radio stations and production companies, our purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (‘VPLAY B’).

Contact us:

press@viaplaygroup.com (or: +46 73 699 1700)

investors@viaplaygroup.com (or: +44 7768 440 414)

sustainability@viaplaygroup.com (or: +46 73 699 2720)

Download high-resolution photos: Flickr

Follow us:

viaplaygroup.com / LinkedIn / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook

Data protection:

To read more about Viaplay Group and data protection, click here







