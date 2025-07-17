Viaplay Group initiates written procedures under its outstanding medium term notes issued under its MTN programme







Viaplay Group AB (publ) (“Viaplay”) has today initiated written procedures among the holders of its outstanding medium term notes maturing in 2028 with ISIN SE0011426220, SE0012676138 and SE0013104957 (the “Notes”) issued under its MTN programme.

Reference is made to the press release published by Viaplay on 17 July 2025 pursuant to which Viaplay announced that it, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into an agreement to acquire Telenor Communication II AS’s 50 percent stake in Allente Group, a leading provider of televisions services delivered via satellite (DTH) and broadband, and thereby assume full ownership of Allente. In conjunction with the acquisition, Viaplay will enter into new working capital credit facilities and a condition under the new working capital credit facilities is that Viaplay’s existing EUR 646,000,000 guarantee facility is cancelled (the “Financing”).

The Financing is among other things subject to the approval of the holders of the Notes and Viaplay announces that it today has instructed CSC Sweden, in its capacity of agent under the Notes, to send notices of written procedure including voting instructions to the direct registered owners and registered nominees of the Notes in the debt ledger held with Euroclear Sweden as per 16 July 2025. For more information regarding the requested approval, please refer to the notices of written procedure which are available on Viaplay’s website and CSC Sweden’s website.

In order for the request to be approved in the written procedures, holders representing at least 20 per cent of the adjusted nominal amount of each Notes must reply in the procedure and 50 per cent of the adjusted nominal amount of each Notes shall vote in favour of the request. Viaplay has received undertakings to vote in favour of approving the request in the written procedures by holders representing 55.1 per cent, 64.9 per cent and 68.7 per cent of the adjusted nominal amount under the Notes with ISIN SE0011426220, SE0012676138 and SE0013104957, respectively.

The outcome of the written procedures will be announced by way of press release in connection with the conclusion of the written procedures. The voting record date is 24 July 2025 and the last day for voting in the written procedure is 5 August 2025. The written procedure may however be terminated before the expiry of the time period for replies if a requisite majority has been obtained.

If the requested approvals are approved in the written procedures, an early bird fee amounting to 0.75 per cent of the nominal amount of the relevant Notes will be paid to the holders of Notes who voted in writing in advance no later than at 15:00 (CEST) on 30 July 2025, subject to the terms in the notices of written procedure. The early bird fee will be paid without undue delay after receipt of the approvals in the written procedures.

For questions regarding the requests in the written procedures, please contact DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) at bond.syndicate@dnb.no or +46 8 588 688 00.

For questions to CSC Sweden regarding the administration of the written procedures, please contact CSC Sweden at trustee@intertrustgroup.com or + 46 8 402 72 00.

NOTES TO EDITORS

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 14:00 CEST on 17 July 2025.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region’s leading entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available in every Nordic country, as well as in the Netherlands and Poland, and our Viaplay Select branded content concept has been added to partner platforms around the world. We also operate TV channels across most of our markets, as well as radio stations in Norway and Sweden. Our talented people come to work every day with a shared passion and clear mission to entertain millions of people with our unique offering of locally relevant storytelling, which spans premium live sports, films, series and music. Our purpose is to grow our business profitably and responsibly, and deliver sustainable value for all our stakeholders. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (‘VPLAY B’).

Contact us:

press@viaplaygroup.com / investors@viaplaygroup.com

Or, Anna Hedenberg, Head of Investor Relations & Interim Head of Corporate Communications on +46 73 699 21 48 (anna.hedenberg@viaplaygroup.com)

Follow us:

viaplaygroup.com / LinkedIn

Data protection:

To read more about Viaplay Group and data protection, click here

