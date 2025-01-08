Viaplay Group to show FIS winter sports across the Nordics until 2030







Viaplay Group and the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) agree to a long-term exclusive deal

Comprehensive coverage includes FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, FIS Cross-Country World cup and other top-tier events

Fans across the Nordic region will have extensive access to live winter sports competitions until 2030

Viaplay Group has secured an exclusive pan-Nordic agreement with the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), ensuring Viaplay Group remains the home of top-tier winter sports for years to come. This long-term partnership includes the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, the FIS Cross Country World Cup, and a range of other premier winter sports events.

The coverage will be available on Viaplay Group’s platforms and channels across the Nordic region, offering fans access to these globally recognised competitions.

Peter Nørrelund, Viaplay Group EVP and Chief Sports & Business development officer: “The FIS Alpine Ski World Cup and Cross-Country World Cup are the cornerstones of winter sports, and this partnership allows us to bring fans even closer to the action. It also reinforces Viaplay Group’s position as the leading destination for premium sports content while strengthening our brand and supporting long-term growth and shareholder value.”

Amikam Kranz, Senior Vice President of Media, Betting & Technology at Infront: ”This agreement is an important first step within the new centralized FIS model in a key market. By working with Viaplay, a trusted partner with a deep-rooted passion for snow sports, we are securing the continuation of a great experience for fans of the FIS World Cup. Viewers in the Nordics will be provided with best-in-class coverage from all FIS disciplines.”

Viaplay Group continues to strengthen its sports portfolio, providing access to premium events with expert analysis and state-of-the art coverage. These partnerships ensure fans can continue enjoy top-tier sports while attracting new audiences to world-class competitions.

In addition to FIS winter sports, Viaplay Group’s premium sports portfolio includes Premier League, UEFA club competitions, Bundesliga and Danish Superliga football, Formula 1, NHL ice hockey, IHF and EHF handball, and golf majors. The deal between Viaplay Group and FIS has been handled by Infront Sports and Media.

