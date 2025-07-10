Viaplay Group Unveils Groundbreaking Football Documentary Series ‘Sport vs Money with Simon Jordan’







Viaplay today announces ‘Sport vs Money with Simon Jordan’, a revealing four-part documentary series that tackles one of the most urgent questions in global sport: how money is reshaping the game of football. Hosted by former Premier League club owner and award-winning broadcaster Simon Jordan, the series will premiere on August 12th, 2025, on the Viaplay streaming service across the Nordics and the Netherlands. Viaplay Content Distribution handles international sales.

‘Sport vs Money’ tells the inside story of the collision between football and business. Across four episodes, Jordan – the Premier League’s youngest-ever owner – travels the globe to explore how decisions made by football’s top executives in the early 1990s set in motion a transformation that has turned the world’s most beloved sport into a vast entertainment industry.

From London to Miami, Turin to New York, Jordan meets the people who have driven and defined this shift – including club owners, CEOs, FIFA executives, agents and former players – to uncover how community-rooted clubs became billion-dollar assets, how players became global brands, and how the game’s future is being shaped behind closed doors.

Featured contributors include Arsene Wenger (FIFA), the man behind the revamped Club World Cup, and Andrea Agnelli (ex-Juventus), one of the architects of the controversial Super League proposal, as well as David Gill (Manchester United), Daniel Levy (Tottenham Hotspur), Freddie Ljungberg (Arsenal & Seattle Sounders), Rick Parry (Premier League), Lord Sugar (Tottenham Hotspur), and executives from Inter Miami, MLS, NFL and more.

Peter Nørrelund, EVP and Chief Sports & Business Development Officer, Viaplay Group:

“Football has become much more than a game – it’s now a global industry worth billions, with players, clubs and fans dealing with the rapid transformation of the modern game – in a world of rich traditions and cherished history. With Simon Jordan at the helm, Sport vs Money delivers a bold, compelling and timely look at the mechanisms influencing the sport from the inside out. This is essential viewing for anyone who loves the game, wishes to understand how it works – and where it’s headed.”

The series is produced by Grant Best, whose credits include the BAFTA-winning ‘Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum & Dad’ (2017), Ronaldo’s World Cup story ‘The Phenomenon’ (2022), and ‘La Guerra Civil’ (2022), which premiered at Sundance. The series is executive produced by Hugh Sleight, whose credits include ‘The Phenomenon’, ‘Maradona: The Fall’, ‘Green Lions’, ‘Canelo: The Greatest Athlete You’ve Never Seen’, and ‘The Making of Anthony Joshua’.

‘Sport vs Money with Simon Jordan’ continues Viaplay’s commitment to premium nonfiction content that resonates with global audiences and challenges conventional narratives.

