Viaplay Select launches on CANAL+ in Austria







More than 300 hours of premium Viaplay Select content come to CANAL+ in Austria

Offering includes hit Viaplay dramas ‘Below’, ‘The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen’, ‘Partisan’ and many more

Viaplay Select now available through partners in 20 markets

Viaplay Group and CANAL+ have agreed a partnership to make hundreds of hours of premium content from Viaplay Select exclusively available on CANAL+ in Austria. CANAL+ subscribers in Austria can now enjoy more than 300 hours of Viaplay’s most successful series, films and documentaries, together with curated third-party content from across the Nordic region. Viaplay Select is a branded content concept for partner platforms that has launched in 20 markets since debuting in spring 2022, with more planned for 2023.

Critically acclaimed Viaplay scripted series such as ‘Below’ (nominated for Best European Series at the Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle 2022) and ‘The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen’ headlined by Connie Nielsen (‘Gladiator’) can now be viewed in the CANAL+ app through Viaplay Select. Also on offer are a range of Austria-related documentaries such as ‘Natascha Kampusch – A Lifetime in Prison’ and ‘Superswede’ about the Formula 1 legend Ronnie Peterson and associates such as Niki Lauda.

Audiences can also access Nordic Noir hits including ‘Fenris’, ‘Partisan’ (winner of Best Series at Canneseries 2020) and ‘Trom’ starring Ulrich Thomsen (‘The New Pope’), along with the World War II feature ‘Gold Run’, Viaplay’s first Norwegian film.

In addition, the line-up includes Viaplay’s incisive young adult shows ‘Delete Me’ and ‘Threesome’; the popular dramas ‘Harmonica’, ‘The Meaning of Life’ and ‘Hammarvik’; and the compelling documentaries ‘Human to Human’ about the war in Ukraine and ‘Nadia Nadim – Gamechanger’ featuring the renowned Danish footballer.

Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group Chief Commercial Officer North America & Viaplay Select: “This latest partnership demonstrates both the appeal and flexibility of our unique Viaplay Select concept. Austria is a mature streaming market, and Viaplay’s premium content will help CANAL+ stand out in their newest territory. At the same time, local viewers can experience highlights from our award-winning storytelling and get a good taste of what Viaplay is all about.”

Philipp Böchheimer, Managing Director CANAL+ Austria: “We are delighted to partner with Viaplay Select to bring even more premium content to our customers. These great titles, especially the wide range of Nordic Noir series, are very attractive for the CANAL+ audience and will be available without extra cost. The addition of Viaplay’s unique content will be key in fostering our position as the home of Europe’s best series and movies.”

The agreement with CANAL+ follows Viaplay Select partnerships with Bell Media’s Crave service in Canada, Pickbox NOW in seven European markets, SBS in Australia, DMD’s CINDIE service in nine Latin American countries and WOWOW in Japan.

Viaplay’s direct-to-consumer streaming service is today available in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland, the Netherlands and the UK, and will launch in the US and Canada in the first quarter of 2023.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the international entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available direct-to-consumer in every Nordic and Baltic country, Poland, the Netherlands and the UK, and we are expanding rapidly by launching in the US and Canada in 2023. Every day, millions of customers enjoy our unique entertainment offering, including acclaimed Viaplay Series, Films and more, and an unrivalled line-up of premium live sports. In addition, our innovative Viaplay Select branded content concept makes Viaplay’s compelling storytelling available to partners around the world. From streaming to TV channels, radio stations and production companies, our purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (‘VPLAY B’).

About CANAL+ Austria

CANAL+, one of the largest media brands in the world, is coming to Austria in cooperation with A1. The CANAL+ Group is active in 40 countries, has a total of 24 million subscribers worldwide, and is the European leader in the production, acquisition, and distribution of feature films and TV series with its StudioCANAL and KINO SWIAT brands. CANAL+ is now coming to Austria with the streaming offer of the same name and the linear channel CANAL+ FIRST. What’s special about the offering is not only the distinctive content, which focuses on Austrian and European in-house productions, but also that the service is being created at the Vienna location specifically for the Austrian moving image market. www.CANALplus.at

