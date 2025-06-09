Viaplay Select launches on prima+ in Czech Republic







Prima Group secures exclusive long-term partnership for Viaplay Select.

Czech Republic’s leading broadcaster strengthens its prima+ subscription VOD offering, becoming the home of award-winning, critically acclaimed Nordic and European storytelling.

Viaplay Group and Czech media leader Prima Group have entered a long-term partnership to bring Viaplay Select to the Czech Republic via the popular and fast- growing streaming platform prima+. Launching July 1st, prima+ will feature the Viaplay Select content offering, a Viaplay curated selection of the most compelling series, films and documentaries, with more than 200 hours available during the first year – the majority being first-run premieres in the market. In addition to streaming on prima+, selected Viaplay titles will also be broadcast on Prima ’s Group’s linear channels, further expanding audience reach and enhancing the value of the partnership.

This multi-year agreement further supports the growth of prima+’s subscription offering and positions it as the Czech Republic’s home of top-tier Nordic and European entertainment. Through this collaboration, Czech viewers will gain access to Viaplay Select’s unique blend of critically acclaimed Nordic noir, emotionally rich drama, hard-hitting true crime, and inspiring sports documentaries – tailored for those seeking gripping stories, complex characters, and cinematic quality from across Europe.

The Viaplay Select lineup on prima+ features standout scripted titles including The Hunt, an award-winning true-crime drama that shocked the Netherlands; Mafia, a gripping Nordic noir about the brutal rise of a visionary crime boss and the lone cop determined to stop him; Furia, an explosive political thriller from Emmy winner Gjermund Stenberg Eriksen (Mammon); the next-level Nordic noir Jana – Marked for Life, based on Emelie Schepp’s bestselling novel; and The Beach Hotel, a coastal mystery-drama from Camilla Läckberg, the “Queen of Nordic crime fiction”, with a mix of secrets, rivalries and small-town tension.

The non-scripted selection includes The Big Decision, profiling top-scorer and elite athlete Erling Haaland; the chilling true crime titles Under the Radar and Copenhagen Killer; the long-running reality hit Frozen Roads, following Sweden’s toughest winter rescue teams; and Extraordinary Renovations, which showcases dream-worthy cabin makeovers in stunning Nordic landscapes.

This launch extends Viaplay Select’s international reach to over 30 markets. The brand continues to gain momentum globally, with recent multi-market renewals signed with partners including Pickbox (Adria region), DMD (Latin America), Canal+ (Netherlands), Magenta (Germany), and Crave (Canada).

Vanda Rapti, EVP Viaplay Select & Content Distribution at Viaplay Group:

“We are excited to bring Viaplay Select to the Czech market through the leading commercial player Prima Group. This collaboration reflects our commitment to continue offering distinctive, high-quality storytelling that strengthens our partners’ offering in multiple markets across the world. Prima Group is the perfect partner as they are best placed to maximise the value of our strengths, both on their growing SVOD platform prima+ and on satisfying the needs of their linear channels with Viaplay Select’s diverse and premium content.”

Alex Ruzek, Programme Director of Prima Group:

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Viaplay to bring Viaplay Select to prima+ and a selection of Viaplay’s exceptional content to our linear offering” says. “Viaplay is renowned for setting a new standard in Nordic and European storytelling, and this partnership allows us to offer our audience even more of the high-quality, exclusive content they’re looking for. It’s a powerful step forward as we strengthen our premium international offer and continue to expand prima+.”

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region’s leading entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available in every Nordic country, as well as in the Netherlands and Poland, and our Viaplay Select branded content concept has been added to partner platforms around the world. We also operate TV channels across most of our markets, as well as radio stations in Norway and Sweden. Our talented people come to work every day with a shared passion and clear mission to entertain millions of people with our unique offering of locally relevant storytelling, which spans premium live sports, films, series and music. Our purpose is to grow our business profitably and responsibly and deliver sustainable value for all our stakeholders. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (`VPLAY B’).

About Prima Group

Prima Group is a leading and influential media company, operating in the Czech market since 1993, currently overseeing thirteen full-screen TV channels and six radio stations, twenty-four web portals, and more than fifty social media profiles, while organizing numerous events for journalists and clients each year. With its diverse media offerings and broad reach, Prima Group is able to tailor communication strategies for its clients, targeting either the entire economically active population in the Czech Republic or specific audience segments through cross-platform solutions. Streaming service prima+ currently offers its users over two thousand titles across genres, from Oscar-winning films, breathtaking documentaries, world reality shows and the most popular foreign soap operas, to original Prima+ ORIGINALS.

