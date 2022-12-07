Viaplay to portray Edvard Munch’s life in major Norwegian film







Feature depicts four periods in the life of one of the world’s greatest artists

‘Munch’ directed by Henrik M. Dahlsbakken and stars top Norwegian talents

Film to premiere in cinemas on 27 January and on Viaplay on 24 March

Four dramatic periods in the life of Edvard Munch (1863-1944), one of the world’s greatest artists, will be depicted on screen in Viaplay’s ambitious Norwegian feature ‘Munch’. Alfred Ekker Strande (‘Ida Takes Charge’), Mattis Herman Nyquist (‘Headhunters’), Ola G. Furuseth (‘Made in Oslo’) and Anne Krigsvoll (‘Lilyhammer’) play Munch at different times in the film, directed by the award-winning Henrik M. Dahlsbakken (‘Returning Home’). Produced by The Film Company, ‘Munch’ will premiere in Norwegian cinemas on 27 January and on Viaplay on 24 March.

The film opens with the story of Munch’s first love, before showing the controversy around one of his early exhibitions. Viewers then follow Munch’s admission to a psychiatric clinic, where he is forced to make the biggest decision of his life. Finally, the film relates the artist’s battle at the end of his life to save his works from the Nazis during World War II.

Anne Krigsvoll: “I’ve tried to bring different shades to Munch from my palette as an actor. It’s been a fantastic challenge, carried out with a lot of love and great respect.”

‘Munch’ also features Anders Baasmo (‘The King’s Choice’) and Jesper Christensen (‘Spectre’) in central roles. The scriptwriters are Fredrik Høyer (‘Home for Christmas’), Mattis Herman Nyquist, Gine Cornelia Pedersen and Eivind Sæther. The film is sold internationally by Viaplay Content Distribution, with Scandinavian Film Distribution holding theatrical rights in Norway.

Henrik M. Dahlsbakken: “We wanted to explore what drove Munch, what inspired him and what kept his inner flame alive. I’m very happy to collaborate with Viaplay on this film.”

Filippa Wallestam, Viaplay Group Chief Content Officer: “Our latest Norwegian feature paints a sensitive portrait of one of history’s most enigmatic artists. Munch’s work is famed around the world, but his equally fascinating life is much less well-known. This is a passion project for everyone involved – and a great example of Viaplay’s commitment to bringing the best Nordic stories to audiences everywhere.”

The film’s executive producers are Trond Kvernstrøm and Åsmund Kjos Fjell for The Film Company, and Kari Moen Kristiansen for Viaplay Group.

About Viaplay’s own content

At least 70 Viaplay-produced series and films are set to premiere in 2022. Upcoming titles include ‘Bullshit’; ‘Jana – Marked for Life’; ‘The Åre Murders’; ‘Furia’ season two; ‘Rebus’; ‘Sex Dreams Love’; ‘Veronika’; ‘In the Name of Love’; ‘The Street Where I Live’; ‘My Fault’; ‘Call Me Dad’; ‘The Beach Hotel’; ‘Roombeek’; ‘Listen Up!’; ‘End of Summer’; ‘R.I.P. Henry’; ‘Thunder in My Heart’ season two; ‘Live Life’; ‘Little Did I Know’; ‘It Could Have Been Us’; ‘Threesome’ season two; ‘R.S.V.P.’; ‘The Fortress’; ‘The Hunt for Jasper S.’; ‘Liv Ullmann: The Road Less Travelled’; ‘Those Who Kill’ season three; ‘Face to Face’ season three; ‘The Meaning of Life’; ‘Something Stupid’; ‘The Guilty’; ‘Stockholm Bloodbath’; ‘Delete Me’ season two; ‘Gold Run’; ‘Limbo’; ‘Litvinenko’; ‘Ronja’; ‘The Uninhabitable Earth’; ‘Murderesses’; a biopic of Börje Salming; and ‘The Swarm’.

Two major English-language films will be produced by Viaplay every year. The company has also established a UK-based joint venture with FilmNation Entertainment and invested in US studio Picturestart.

