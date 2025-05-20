Worldpay Collaborates with Yabie to Power Worldpay 360: a Modern Payments Solution for UK SMBs

Stockholm, 20 May 2025 — Point of sale (POS) innovator Yabie today announced a strategic partnership with Worldpay ® to power the merchant business tools within Worldpay 360, a new all-in-one business management and payment solution tailored specifically for small and medium-sized enterprises in the UK.

The UK collaboration will help deliver streamlined, user-friendly solutions to independent businesses looking for a payments system that can enhance customer experiences and empower their business. For Yabie, it marks its entry into the competitive UK market, bringing its acclaimed approach to POS software that has already gained significant traction across the Nordics, from independent local merchants to major retailers.

“At Worldpay we’re investing in and innovating for our small- and medium-sized (SMB) customers, providing them with the tools and support they need to grow and thrive,” said Chris Wood, head of SMB International at Worldpay. “Worldpay 360 emphasizes exceptional ease of use, allowing businesses to master even complex features without extensive training. By collaborating with Yabie, Worldpay is helping UK SMBs grow with simpler, more adaptable business management solutions.”

Worldpay customers Mike Smith and Ben Parkin, co-directors of Smirkin’ Cod said, “Worldpay 360 has been a game-changer for us – it’s so intuitive that our staff picked it up straight away, and it’s already saving us hours of admin each week. It’s made the day-to-day running of the business much smoother. It’s easy to add products, make amendments, and add users.”

Available across retail, hospitality and service sectors in three flexible bundles (Lite, Standard and Pro), the solution integrates Worldpay’s payment hardware and technology with Yabie’s intuitive software. Worldpay 360 allows merchants to set up quickly and access powerful features including inventory management, table management, and customisable receipts directly from the till interface.

“The UK market represents the perfect launchpad for our European growth strategy,” said Siri Hyltén-Cavallius, CEO of Yabie. “Through this partnership with Worldpay, we’re bringing our user-friendly approach to POS technology to the UK. Partnering with established payment leaders like Worldpay allows us to bring new levels of simplicity to SMBs, empowering them to thrive with new, powerful tools to manage their business.”

Worldpay 360 is available now throughout the UK. For more information, please visit worldpay.com/en-GB/products/worldpay-360

About Worldpay

Worldpay is an industry leading payments technology and solutions company with unique capabilities to power omni-commerce across the globe. Our processing solutions allow businesses of all sizes to take, make and manage payments in-person and online from anywhere in the world. Annually, we process over 50 billion transactions across 174 countries and 135 currencies. We help our customers become more efficient, more secure and more successful. To learn more, visit worldpay.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , X , and or Facebook .

About Yabie

Yabie is a point of sale and management system dedicated to simplifying daily operations for small and medium-sized businesses. The intuitive user interface simplifies onboarding for business owners, allowing them to be up and running in a single day. With one reliable POS platform merchants can smoothly run their entire business and focus on revenue growth. Yabie’s business model is built on subscription revenue from software sales and transaction-based earnings. The company operates in Sweden & Norway, and is set to expand into a number of additional European markets in 2025 starting with the UK via a partnership with Worldpay.

For more information, visit: https://yabie.com/en/

—

Media Contact – Worldpay:

Name: Siobhan Acha Derrington

Email: media@worldpay.com

Media Contact – Yabie:

Name: Jessica Bromham / Tom Hunt

Email: yabie@cognitomedia.com







