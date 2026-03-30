Yabie appoints Pedram Tadayon as CEO





Stockholm, 30 March 2026 – Yabie, the merchant software company that enables acquirers, PSPs, and ISVs across Europe with a proven POS and payments platform, has appointed Pedram Tadayon as CEO starting today, March 30.

We are pleased to welcome Pedram Tadayon as CEO of Yabie. Pedram has been a member of the Board over the past year, giving him a strong understanding of the company, its position, and the opportunities ahead.

Pedram brings extensive operational experience from leadership roles across SaaS and payments. Most recently, he served as CEO of Mitigram and previously as Chief Commercial Officer at Liberis. Earlier in his career, he held senior positions at Emric, Nets, and American Express. He has a proven track record of building and scaling commercial organizations, driving growth, and expanding businesses internationally.

Siri Hyltén-Cavallius, who has led Yabie as CEO for the past three years, is stepping down. Since joining in 2020, she has secured key strategic partnerships, established the company’s partner-first model, and positioned Yabie on a clear path toward profitability. The board thanks Siri for her significant contributions and leadership.

Pedram Tadayon, CEO of Yabie, says: “Over the past year on the board, I’ve had the chance to see the company from the outside — and I’ve been genuinely impressed by the platform, the team, and the traction we’ve built, especially through our partners.

We are in a strong position with real momentum. Now it’s about focus, execution, and continuing to scale what works. I am looking forward to working closely with the team, and connecting with our partners and customers as we take the next step in Yabie’s journey.”

Erik Stannow, Chairman of the Board, says: “Having worked closely with Pedram on the board, I’ve seen first-hand his ability to combine strong commercial thinking with the leadership needed to build high-performing teams. He knows the company well and will hit the ground running. I also want to sincerely thank Siri for everything she’s built here. Our direction does not change — we continue to scale through our partner-first strategy, expand across Europe, and build a leading platform within POS and payments.“







For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations – ir@yabie.com

About Yabie

Yabie is a merchant software company that enables acquirers, PSPs, and ISVs to increase customer lifetime value while offering a broader, more integrated merchant ecosystem. Operating across Europe through a partner-first distribution model, Yabie combines deep merchant insight with a proven POS and payments platform, giving payment providers a faster path to software-led growth without the cost and risk of building in-house.

Founded in Sweden and designed around the operational realities of retail, hospitality, and service businesses, Yabie supports merchants with an all-in-one solution for payments, inventory, accounting, and reporting – empowering partners to deliver a more competitive offering with best-in-class POS software. For more information, visit: https://yabie.com/