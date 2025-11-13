Viaplay Group completes acquisition of remaining 50 percent of Allente Group and assumes full ownership







Viaplay Group AB (publ) (“Viaplay Group” and the “Group”) has today, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, completed its acquisition of Telenor Communication II AS’s 50 percent stake in Allente Group (“Allente”), a leading provider of television services delivered via satellite (DTH) and broadband, as per the agreement announced on 17 July 2025, for a cash consideration of SEK 1.1 billion, thereby becoming the sole owner of Allente.

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Viaplay Group President and CEO: “The acquisition of, and partnership with, Allente is a strategic step in Viaplay Group’s ongoing transformation and fully in line with our focus on strengthening our Nordic core. The addition of Allente’s DTH and broadband TV platforms extends our customer reach, while Allente’s established customer base adds scale and stability to our operations. Now that the transaction is finalised, we look forward to sitting down with the Allente team to explore what the future should look like, and how we can build that future together in the smartest and most value creating way.”

The acquisition is financed with available cash, as well as a new SEK 1,726 million term loan to refinance the existing indebtedness of Allente. Viaplay Group has also established a new SEK 2,500 million working capital facility and cancelled its EUR 646 million (approximately SEK 7,100 million) guarantee facility. Including the unchanged SEK 1,858 million of bonds and notes, the Group’s long-term indebtedness will have been significantly reduced to approximately SEK 6,100 million. In addition, Viaplay Group has reduced the size of its revolving credit facility from SEK 3,392 million to SEK 2,817 million. The resulting strengthening of Viaplay Group’s credit profile paves the way for a full debt refinancing in the future.

Viaplay Group’s pro forma financial outlook for 2025 and its long-term ambitions are unchanged. Transaction costs related to the acquisition are not included in the 2025 guidance, and will be finalised and included as items affecting comparability (IAC) in the Group’s Q4 2025 results. Financial guidance for 2026 will be provided in the Group’s Q4 2025 earnings announcement, and reflect the outcome of the analysis that can now be done to assess the benefits of the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Allente.

DNB Carnegie acted as financial advisor, and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå acted as legal advisor, in connection with the transaction.

****

NOTES TO EDITORS

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region’s leading entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available in every Nordic country, as well as in the Netherlands, and our Viaplay Select branded content concept has been added to partner platforms around the world. We also operate TV channels across most of our markets, as well as radio stations in Norway and Sweden. Our talented people come to work every day with a shared passion and clear mission to entertain millions of people with our unique offering of locally relevant storytelling, which spans premium live sports, films, series and music. Our purpose is to grow our business profitably and responsibly, and deliver sustainable value for all our stakeholders. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (‘VPLAY B’).

Contact us:

press@viaplaygroup.com

investors@viaplaygroup.com

Follow us:

viaplaygroup.com / LinkedIn

Data protection: To read more about Viaplay Group and data protection, click here







