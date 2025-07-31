Viaplay Group receives approval from noteholders in the written procedures







Viaplay Group AB (publ) (“Viaplay Group”) announces that it today has received approval from the holders of its outstanding medium term notes maturing in 2028 with ISIN SE0011426220, SE0012676138 and SE0013104957 (the “Notes”) in the written procedures initiated on 17 July 2025.

In accordance with the notices of written procedure (the “Notices”) and a press release issued by Viaplay Group on 17 July 2025, CSC (Sweden) AB (the “Agent”), acting on Viaplay Group’s instruction, gave notices of written procedure under each of the Notes (the “Written Procedures”) for the purpose of requesting approval of the new working capital credit facilities and the cancellation of the EUR 646,000,000 guarantee facility, in connection with Viaplay Group’s acquisition of Telenor’s 50 per cent stake in Allente Group, a leading provider of televisions services delivered via satellite (DTH) and broadband (the “Request”).

In order for the Request to be approved in the Written Procedures, holders of Notes representing at least 20 per cent of the adjusted nominal amount of each of the Notes must reply in each procedure and more than 50 per cent of the adjusted nominal amount of each of the Notes must vote in favour of the Request.

Viaplay Group hereby announces that the quorum requirements were met under each of the Notes and that holders of Notes representing 100 per cent of the adjusted nominal amount under the Notes with ISIN SE0011426220, SE0012676138 and SE0013104957, respectively, for which holders participated in the Written Procedures, voted in favour of the Request. Accordingly, the Agent has today concluded the Written Procedures initiated on 17 July 2025. As the quorum and majority requirements were met, the Agent concluded the Written Procedures early prior to the last day of voting.

The early bird fee amounting to 0.75 per cent of the nominal amount of the relevant Notes will be paid to the holders of Notes who voted in writing in advance no later than at 15:00 (CEST) on 30 July 2025, subject to the terms in the Notices. The early bird fee will be administrated by DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) and be paid on or about 8 August 2025.

For questions regarding the requests in the Written Procedures, please contact DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) at bond.syndicate@dnb.no or +46 8 588 688 00.

For questions to CSC Sweden regarding the administration of the Written Procedures, please contact CSC Sweden at trustee@intertrustgroup.com or + 46 8 402 72 00.

